Albayrak Proposes Contract Extension For Lahore Metro At Significantly Reduced Rates

Albayrak Group, a Turkish conglomerate and the current operator of the metro bus service, has proposed a 4-year contract extension of the Lahore Metro at a rate of Rs. 213 per kilometer.

In September 2012, the Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMTA) had signed an 8-year contract with Albayrak Group for the procurement, operations, and maintenance of the Lahore Metro bus service.

Under the current contract which is set to expire later this month, PMTA and Albayrak Group had agreed on a rate of Rs. 350 per kilometer.

Furthermore, Albayrak Group, in a letter written to PMTA, stated that metro buses used in public transport across the world including Turkey have an average life span of 12 years.
 
I wonder why the sudden drop in rates when the ruppee has devalued about 50% since 2012. This means the Rs 350 per kilometre agreed in 2012 was grossly over priced and someone was making good money out of it.


Khata hai tu lagata bhi hai.
 
In our country the tenders were done on the basis of who will give the most bribes. Giving the history most likely the difference went to someone's pocket previously.
I can think of no other reason..
The project is old now and the infrastructure, buses require more maintenance, as well as the salaries, electricity prices ( I mean for the station operation) have gone up.

Can anyone explain this ???
 
