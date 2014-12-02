Albayrak Proposes Contract Extension For Lahore Metro At Significantly Reduced Rates

Syed1. said: I wonder why the sudden drop in rates when the ruppee has devalued about 50% since 2012. This means the Rs 350 per kilometre agreed in 2012 was grossly over priced and someone was making good money out of it.





Khata hai tu lagata bhi hai. Click to expand...

In our country the tenders were done on the basis of who will give the most bribes. Giving the history most likely the difference went to someone's pocket previously.I can think of no other reason..The project is old now and the infrastructure, buses require more maintenance, as well as the salaries, electricity prices ( I mean for the station operation) have gone up.Can anyone explain this ???