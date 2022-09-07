Albania cuts diplomatic ties with Iran over cyberattack

Albania blames Iran for July cyberattack, severs diplomatic ties Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama announced on Wednesday that the entire staff of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran was asked to leave within 24 hours.

UK condemns Iran for reckless cyber attack against Albania The UK has condemned the Iranian state for a cyber attack against Albania’s government that destroyed data and disrupted essential government services.

Some contradictions in the statements by the Albanian PM, and others.Rama (Albanian PM) said damages from the attack are minimal as all systems returned fully operational and no irreversible wiping of data occurred.U.S. government says: Working alongside private sector partners for weeks to support Albania's efforts to recover from and investigate the attack. Albania is an ally of the U.S. as a member of NATO.UK says: The UK has today (Wednesday 7 September) condemned the Iranian state for a cyber attack against Albania's government that destroyed data and disrupted essential government services, including paying utilities, booking medical appointments and enrolling schoolchildren. The attackers also leaked Albanian government data, including details of emails from the Prime Minister and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.