What's new

Albania, Bosnia and Kosovo sending mercenaries to Ukraine?

Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2010
4,027
3
6,107
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Thailand
Officials in Tirana, Pristina and Sarajevo said they were baffled by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's claim that 'mercenaries' from these countries were heading to the frontlines in Ukraine.

1647244852900.png

A Ukrainian serviceman patrols the frontline, not far from the pro-Russian-militant-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, February 2, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE/STANISLAV KOZLIUK

Officials of Albania, Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina have rejected claims made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that these countries are sending “mercenaries” to fight in Ukraine, where there are fears of a Russian invasion.

Moscow-based news agency Russia Today quoted Lavrov on Friday as saying that they are working to verify information about “mercenaries” from Albania, Kosovo and Bosnia going to Ukraine.

“Kosovo and some other parts of the Western Balkans are becoming a hotbed of crime. There are terrorists, drug dealers. Mercenaries are recruited there for military conflicts ignited by the US, among others,” Lavrov said.

“There is information that militants from Kosovo, Albania, and Bosnia and Herzegovina are being recruited to knock Russia off balance, which includes sending them to Donbass [in eastern Ukraine],” he added.

In all three Balkan countries, Lavrov’s comments baffled and outraged officials.

Read more ...
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Peace in sight? Putin willing to hold talks with Ukraine after phone call with China's Xi
Replies
10
Views
446
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
SilentEagle
Erdoğan offers to mediate between Ukraine and Russia
Replies
1
Views
203
GumNaam
GumNaam
aziqbal
NATO warns Russia of ‘high price’ for any attack on Ukraine
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
hualushui
H
Hamartia Antidote
Featured US claims Russia planning ‘false-flag’ operation to justify Ukraine invasion
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
8K
mhosein
mhosein
beijingwalker
Russia asked China for military and economic aid for Ukraine war, U.S. officials say
2 3
Replies
33
Views
315
etylo
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom