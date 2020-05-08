/ Register

"Albania and Romania collude to weaken Greeks"

Discussion in 'Europe & Russia' started by Constantin84, May 8, 2020 at 6:31 PM.

    The Romanian Senate has allowed the Latin-speaking Greek minority in southern Albania, known as the Vlahoi (Βλάχοι), to get Romanian citizenship.

    According to this law, in order to obtain Romanian citizenship, in addition to being of Vlaho origin, you must also have knowledge of the Latin language and some knowledge of Romanian civilisation.

    Although the majority of the Latin-speaking Vlahoi in Albania identify as Greek, Romania is working very hard to Romanianize them. In 2013, a Romanian Information Center opened up in the town of Koritsa (Κορυτσά, Albanian: Korçë), that teaches the Romanian language, culture and heritage for free – and on top of that, even offer some students free travel to European Union member state, Romania.

    Koritsa is considered one of the centres for the Greek community in Northern Epirus, southern Albania.

    It is little surprise that Romanian-identifying Vlahoi only exist in places where Romanian language schools are set up with the blessing of the Albanian government.

    In order to put pressure on the Greek minority in Northern Epirus (about 120,000 people) and control the social awakening of Hellenism, Albania recognised a Romanian-Vlahoi minority in 2012.

    Romania believes that because the Vlahoi speak a language similar to Romanian, they are in fact Romanian and not Greek

    https://greekcitytimes.com/2020/05/...-collude-to-weaken-greeks-in-northern-epirus/
     
    Why do people always want to change others. Why cant we just celebrate the fact we are different and still live in peace
     
    Ask the Greeks.....as per them "the Vlachs speak a language similar to Romanian but they are Greeks "...can't really argue with this logic :o:
     
    If you read my post my statement was for everyone
     
    The Romanians have their work cut out for them, no way can they win this fight.



    They need Vlad aka Dracula;

     
    Lol

    Romania considers Vlachs related not exactly Romanians. A large part of the Vlach population in the Balkans already migrated to Romania at the beginning of the 20th century as they've been persecuted by the Greeks, Bulgarians and Serbs, all trying to assimilate them.
     
    Thanks for this, often Eastern and Central European history gets ignored, in part due to the attention being on the tradtionally stronger north of Europe and the South.
    Why are they trying to assimilate them? I thought one being Christian, orthodox as well, and being culturally similar would mean they are fine.
     
    Because in the Balkans you can plant your flag where your people are and ethnicity trumps religion.
     
    Ah yes.
     
