"Albania and Romania collude to weaken Greeks"

The Romanian Senate has allowed the Latin-speaking Greek minority in southern Albania, known as the Vlahoi (Βλάχοι), to get Romanian citizenship.According to this law, in order to obtain Romanian citizenship, in addition to being of Vlaho origin, you must also have knowledge of the Latin language and some knowledge of Romanian civilisation.Although the majority of the Latin-speaking Vlahoi in Albania identify as Greek, Romania is working very hard to Romanianize them. In 2013, a Romanian Information Center opened up in the town of Koritsa (Κορυτσά, Albanian: Korçë), that teaches the Romanian language, culture and heritage for free – and on top of that, even offer some students free travel to European Union member state, Romania.Koritsa is considered one of the centres for the Greek community in Northern Epirus, southern Albania.It is little surprise that Romanian-identifying Vlahoi only exist in places where Romanian language schools are set up with the blessing of the Albanian government.In order to put pressure on the Greek minority in Northern Epirus (about 120,000 people) and control the social awakening of Hellenism, Albania recognised a Romanian-Vlahoi minority in 2012.Romania believes that because the Vlahoi speak a language similar to Romanian, they are in fact Romanian and not Greek