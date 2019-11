https://www.airvisual.com/pakistan/punjab/lahore lahore the, air visual stats show the air quality index and PM2.5 air pollution is 551. In some areas of lahore it even exceeds to 600 and 700.

All those living in lahore must have noticed how the smog levels are increasing daily. It's getting difficult to breathe. At this time inOur climate minister has been ranting about and pinning blame on India for the smog and she even had the audacity to declare that there was little pollution in Lahore a few days back.What is our government doing to reduce the level of smog in Lahore, other than blaming India, azadi march and even saying the data presented by airvisual is deceptive.I don't see any concrete action being taken to protect people and reduce the level of smog and pollution, everyone is fucking busy in azadi march fiasco while the common man suffers.........