Alarm bells

Dr Farrukh Saleem



Alarm bell number 1: Never in our history have our net international reserves stood at negative $11 billion. Are we facing an economic crisis? An economy facing an “economic crisis will most likely experience a drying up of liquidity, a falling GDP and rising prices due to inflation”.



Question number 1: is our liquidity drying up? Question number 2: is our GDP rising or falling? Question number 3: are our prices rising due to inflation?



For the record, our net international reserves are now at negative $11 billion.

What that means is that our liquidity has already dried up (read: no dollars left)

. As of November 30,

international reserves with the SBP were $7,265 million; short-term drains (12 months or less) amounted to roughly $11 billion; and forward swaps stood at roughly $7 billion.



An emergency is “a serious, unexpected, and often dangerous situation requiring immediate action”. In 2013, we ran to the IMF when our net international reserves had fallen to negative $7 billion. In 2008, we ran to the IMF when our net international reserves had fallen to negative $2 billion. Imagine: our net international reserves now stand at negative $11 billion.



Alarmingly, we are gulping down around $2 billion a month. China’s loan of $1 billion that came in July is long gone. The $1 billion received from Saudi Arabia in November is gone. Saudi Arabia’s billion that came in December is also gone. Do we have a policy other than the so-called ‘packages from friendly countries’?



Alarm bell number 2: The devaluation of the rupee is not working. The rupee has fallen by 30 percent and our exports have also fallen from $1.968 billion in November 2017 to $1.843 billion in November 2018 (exports are down by an alarming six percent) . Once again, the rupee has fallen by 30 percent and our imports have only gone down from $4.758 billion in November 2017 to $4.626 billion in November 2018 – a fall of less than three percent. Clearly, the policy of devaluation is not working. Do we have any contingency?



Alarm bell number 3:

As of August 2018, we “booked the highest-ever budget deficit of Rs2.26 trillion or 6.6 percent of GDP”.

Conveniently, we don’t include losses from public-sector enterprises, the electricity sector and the government’s commodity operations because if we do then our budget deficit would be around 10 percent of GDP.