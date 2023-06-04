Alarm bells ring as Pakistan, Afghanistan identified as global food shortage 'hotspots'

Kabul (Afghanistan), June 4: Pakistan will witness acute food shortage that will further exacerbate in the coming months if the economic and political crisis further worsens, predicted two United Nations bodies Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP).Pakistan and Afghanistan have been designated as "early warning hotspots," according to Khaama Press.Warnings on Pakistan and Afghanistan were made in a report published jointly by the FAO and the WFP from June to November, according to Noman Hossain, Freelance Journalist, in the Khaama Press report. According to the report, "Pakistan, the Central African Republic, Ethiopia, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Syrian Arab Republic are hotspots with very high concern, and the warning is also extended to Myanmar in this edition.""All these hotspots have a high number of people facing critical acute food insecurity, coupled with worsening drivers that are expected to further intensify life-threatening conditions in the coming months," it added.In addition to political turbulence, Pakistan's financial bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been delayed for the past seven months. According to Khaama Press, Pakistan must pay USD 77.5 billion over the next three years. The payback amount is "substantial" when compared to Pakistan's GDP of USD 350 billion in 2021."The political crisis and civil unrest are likely to worsen ahead of general elections scheduled for October 2023, amid growing insecurity in the northwest of the country. A shortage of foreign reserves and a depreciating currency are diminishing the country's ability to import essential food items and energy supplies and increasing food items' prices besides causing nationwide energy cuts," the report said.Between September and December 2023, more than 8.5 million Pakistanis are anticipated to endure extreme food insecurity. 70% of Afghans do not receive two nutritious meals per day. Economic and political difficulties are limiting households' purchasing power and ability to purchase food and other necessities, according to Khaama Press.According to the report, if Pakistan's economic and political crises worsen and the security situation in border areas worsens, coal and food export income could fall.Meanwhile, since the Taliban took power in August 2021, Afghanistan has become increasingly isolated. The Taliban-led administration has not been accepted by the international community.