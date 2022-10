Alarm bells ring as foreign exchange reserves fall below $8bn SBP cites external debt repayment, including interest payments on Eurobonds, as major reason behind decline

: In line with the dominant trend over the last several weeks, the country’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) once again declined by 1.32% falling below the psychological level of ?$8 billion,On September 30, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $7,899.8 million, down $106 million compared with $8,005.9 on September 23 , data released by SBP showed on Thursday.Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $13,588.8 million.Net reserves held by banks amounted to $5,689 million. The central bank cited external debt repayment, including interest payments on Eurobonds, as a major reason behind the decline.With the current foreign exchange reserves position, Pakistan has an import cover of fewer than 1.5 months.A critical level of reserves has caused severe pressure on the Pakistani rupee with the local unit becoming the worst-performing currency last month.The rupee gained some ground as Ishaq Dar assumed charge as the new finance minister, a development that helped the currency market recover.The rupee was at the cusp of a fresh historic low; however, Dar’s arrival gave the market much-needed clarity.The Pakistani rupee appreciated for the 10th consecutive session on Thursday and closed at 221.75.