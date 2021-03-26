AL TARIQ Details Enhanced Block 2 PGM System

The integration of AL TARIQ’s guidance kit on a newly developed Penetration Warhead was showcased at IDEX 2021. The programme is currently in the final phases of qualification and field testing and will be ready for production towards the end of 2021.
|This new development will enhance AL TARIQ’s capabilities to successfully engage hardened targets. In line with its participation at IDEX 2021, AL TARIQ provided details on the major upgrades to its family of Precision Guided Missiles (PGM).
|The system integration onto a new generation Penetration Warhead is a milestone achievement for the company, making it possible to field such a purpose-built warhead on the guidance kit. This new feature enhances the capability to neutralise strategic infrastructure such as bridges, reinforced shelters, control centres and fortified installations utilising the warhead’s superb penetrating performance.
|AL TARIQ also briefed stakeholders on the enhancements implemented to its family of PGMs, which have recently been updated to the Block 2 specifications. The upgrade boasts a host of latest technology improvements, including an enhanced navigation solution, a new Height-Of-Burst-Sensor (HOBS) capability for airburst applications and a weapon system that is capable of being digitally integrated on aircraft requiring either MIL-STD-1760 or DIGIBUS interfacing.
The upgrade further boosts the integration of AL TARIQ’s PGMs with a new “PowerPack” that equips the weapons with a pre-flight power source, as well as greater mission flexibility through leveraging cockpit fuze programmability. Rendering it highly effective in neutralising its target, the weapons system incorporates the latest Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Receiver technology as well as a highly sophisticated GPS anti-jamming solution.
https://euro-sd.com/2021/02/articles/exclusive/21514/al-tariq-pgm-system/
*AL TARIQ is made by UAE's EDGE
https://edgegroup.ae/