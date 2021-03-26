AL TARIQ Details Enhanced Block 2 PGM System

AL TARIQ also briefed stakeholders on the enhancements implemented to its family of PGMs, which have recently been updated to the Block 2 specifications. The upgrade boasts a host of latest technology improvements, including an enhanced navigation solution, a new Height-Of-Burst-Sensor (HOBS) capability for airburst applications and a weapon system that is capable of being digitally integrated on aircraft requiring either MIL-STD-1760 or DIGIBUS interfacing.