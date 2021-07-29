Al-Sisi asserts Egypt’s keenness to achieve security, stability in Lebanon

Deltadart said: When will he hold free election in Egypt? Cold blooded dictator. Click to expand...

Super random comment.. Sisi is the best thing that has happened to Egypt in comparison to these who came before him just look how he transformed Egypt.. Most of the Egyptian people have come around to him. I have no doubt in my mind if there was fair election he would win it today without competition just based on the scale of achievements he has made in the last 7 years the Egyptian people see this and respect him for that.. He has receipts