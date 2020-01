Al Shabaab Claims It Destroyed 7 Aircraft Used By US Forces In Attack In Kenya



New Delhi, News Nation Bureau | Updated : 05 January 2020, 06:15 PMAl Shabaab on Sunday claimed it destroyed seven aircraft and three vehicles in military base in Kenya’s Lamu county. The aircraft and vehicles were reportedly used by American and Kenyan forces. The terrorist group in a statement said that the attack on US troops was launched at dawn and their fighters engaged in a close-quarters combat with them for several hours.Al Shabaab is a jihadist fundamental group which mainly operates in East Africa.However, Kenya’s military too issued a statement saying that it killed at least four terrorists which followed Al Shabaab’s attack on an an airstrip located near a US military base,reports.The United States Africa Command took to Twitter to confirm the attack on Manda Bay Airfield. It added that it is monitoring the situation.U.S. Africa Command acknowledges there was an attack at Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya and is monitoring the situation. Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the incident. As facts and details emerge, we will provide an update. Moreover, Al Shabaab has waged an insurgency against the West-backed Somalian government and Kenya also has sent its troops after cross-border attacks and kidnappings became frequent. The Kenyan forces support the Somalian government which stands on a shaky ground against the fundamentalist terrorist group.Source: https://www.newsnation.in/world/new...d-by-us-forces-in-attack-in-kenya-249846.html