Al-Qaeda’s Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in US drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Monday that Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al Qaeda, had been killed by a drone strike over the weekend in Afghanistan. Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon with a $25 million bounty on his head, assisted in planning the attacks of September 11, 2001, which resulted in the deaths of close to 3,000 people.
Al-Zawahiri's role in Attacks on USS Cole:
In a speech from the White House, the president said that U.S. intelligence agents had located al-Zawahri in residence in the heart of Kabul, where he was hiding out with his family. The procedure was carried out on Sunday after the president gave his approval last week. According to Biden, Zawahiri was either the planner or a prominent player in the assaults on the USS Cole and the American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.
Taliban Government Response:
After al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was found and killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden declared that “justice had been delivered.” Taliban government has also confirmed the U.S. strike in the country, earlier denying the US strike. In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid strongly condemned it, calling it a violation of “international principles.
Under the condition of anonymity, a senior administration official briefed reporters on the operation and stated that “zero” American forces were present in Kabul.
