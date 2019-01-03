What's new

‘Al-Qaeda not completely uprooted in Afghanistan’

K Shehzad

K Shehzad

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 18, 2019
97
0
84
Country
Pakistan
Location
Mexico

KABUL: The Afghan government says that the roots of the al-Qaeda network are still alive in Afghanistan and the group still poses a threat to the country and the world and is collaborating with the Taliban.

But the Taliban has rejected any type of relations with al-Qaeda. The US presence in Afghanistan over the last 20 years was due to the existence of al-Qaeda. US President Joe Biden last month said the US has achieved its objectives in the Afghanistan war.

“Right now, al-Qaeda and Talib are not two different ideologic topics; they are beyond that as they have intermarried within their families,” NDS chief Ahmad Zia Saraj said last week. “Al-Qaeda was not owned by bin Laden,” said Atiqullah Amarkhil, a former military officer. “Al-Qaeda is still active in Afghanistan.”
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
7,586
-7
7,916
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
The Afghanis are now making all the noise they can,
They know very well what has happened, and what is coming their way in the next 1 year.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
12,401
16
31,754
Country
United States
Location
United States
So, the USA now needs Pak more than ever before.....

As for President Biden, Pak is 50x more important than NA thugs who can be disposed like toilet paper......
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
4,193
19
5,174
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Perhaps not fully uprooted but don’t expect a reboot.

news.google.com

Google News

Comprehensive up-to-date news coverage, aggregated from sources all over the world by Google News.
news.google.com news.google.com
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
1,172
1
1,949
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
So after 20 years they could not defeat a militia like AlCiada, it seems like they will leave all this for Pakistan to deal with once they leave.
 
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2018
2,359
-1
3,354
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
What have the Americans been doing all this type if they have not resolved this one issue?
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
4,193
19
5,174
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Should Pakistan deploy Manpads to its border forts (if it hasn’t don’t so already) in the events the Kabulis, in their desperation as this withdrawal happens, falsely claiming to go after “AQ” or “IS”, send their hind helicopters or Tucanos towards our border? The Air Force can scramble to intercept them, but a QRF capability with manpads provides some protection until the Air Force arrives, preventing a repeat of Salala or the Kabulis going after our civilians.

Manpads may also become necessary if low altitude suicide drones start to be used in the area.

P.S. In view of these threats, I hope the PA at least equips these forts with the means to detect if they are being lazed. Laser warning receiver and shot spotters as well as EO/IR systems should be made available at high threat areas. The threats seem like they are about to increase for the next couple of years at the very least.
 
Last edited:
Goritoes

Goritoes

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
1,245
-1
1,841
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Dalit said:
The Afghans are desperate.
Click to expand...
Anyone in their Position would be, they know without Americans they will be slaughtered, Indians they lick their feet for decades thinking they will send forces to protect them give them cold shoulder.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Yankee-stani
Mainstreaming the Estranged Baloch Leaders
Replies
0
Views
378
Yankee-stani
Yankee-stani
Desert Fox
Iranian Hegemony in the Islamic World
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
113
Views
8K
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
FalconsForPeace
How Non-State Actors Could Cause War in South Asia
Replies
0
Views
23K
FalconsForPeace
FalconsForPeace
bd_4_ever
Militants grow in silence
2
Replies
22
Views
2K
extra terrestrial
extra terrestrial
Zibago
IED blasts, deaths in Pakistan dip sharply in 2016
Replies
5
Views
938
maximuswarrior
maximuswarrior

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom