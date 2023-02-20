What's new

Al-Qaeda-linked Uyghur militant group seeks India's help against China over Xinjiang - report

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
54,816
-23
97,460
Country
China
Location
China

Al-Qaeda-linked Uyghur militant group seeks India's help against China over Xinjiang - report​

Published on Feb 20, 2023 07:15 PM IST


Turkistan Islamic Party, a militant group linked to Al-Qaeda and Taliban, has sought India's help against China over Xinjiang issue and urged Modi Govt to shelter Uyghur residents.

The TIP deputy leader made this appeal in an interview to UK-based ITCT and said that both India and Uyghurs jointly should stop Chinese expansionism in the region.

www.hindustantimes.com

Al-Qaeda-linked Uyghur militant group seeks India's help against China over Xinjiang - report

Turkistan Islamic Party, a militant group linked to Al-Qaeda and Taliban, has sought India's help against China over Xinjiang issue and urged Modi Govt to shelter Uyghur residents. The TIP deputy leader made this appeal in an interview to UK-based ITCT and said that both India and Uyghurs...
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
54,816
-23
97,460
Country
China
Location
China
Suriya said:
India must help Xinjiang freedom fighters.
Click to expand...
There are no "freedom fighters" in China, those terrorist groups all operate outside China. China hasn't had any terrorist attacks for almost a decade. Do you know how many insurgency groups fighting inside India?

India_2011_Map.jpg
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
54,816
-23
97,460
Country
China
Location
China
These separatists always try to join hands with India

Pakistan a fake democracy, India needs to break Pak’s nexus with China, says self-exiled Uyghur leader
By: Huma Siddiqui|
Published: August 29, 2020 2:27 PM
"If we can stop China backing Pakistan, then the question of Jammu and Kashmir can be peacefully solved," Kokbore, Director of the Chinese Affairs Department of the World Uyghur Congress said.
Uyghar-660.jpg


Islamabad, he added is using religion to fan terrorism in both Kashmir and Afghanistan. (Image: Facebook/Ilshat Kokbore)

China has to be stopped from backing Pakistan. And India can play a vital role when it joins other local superpowers in doing so. Only when China-Pakistan nexus is broken can the issue of Kashmir between India and Pakistan solved, according to a senior Uyghur leader, currently in self-imposed exile in the United States. He also went on to call Pakistan “a fake democracy, living in the Middle Ages”. Islamabad, he added is using religion to fan terrorism in both Kashmir and Afghanistan.

Releasing a 48-page Report on ‘Comparative Study of Human Development and Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir and Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan’ done by Delhi-headquartered think-tank Law and Society Alliance, Ilshat Hassan Kokbore, Director of the Chinese Affairs Department of the World Uyghur Congress, echoed similar emotions.


“If we can stop China backing Pakistan, then the question of Jammu and Kashmir can be peacefully solved,” Kokbore, Director of the Chinese Affairs Department of the World Uyghur Congress said.

“For finding a solution for Uighur and Jammu and Kashmir issues, we need to stop China. The route is in China and this is the number one threat to humanity,” Kokbore added, while sharing his thoughts at a webinar, speaking through video conferencing from Washington DC.

“I don’t think without China’s support, Pakistan can continue its terrorism. If we counter China, Pakistan will come to the table to find a solution to the Jammu and Kashmir question.”

Other speakers at the webinar included Kashmiri-origin senior journalist Aarti Tikoo, social activist and political analyst Yana Mirchandani, and Chairman of Sunrise in Kashmir Faaiz Dijoo.

For countering counter China, the Uighur leader said India must support the cause of democracy in China, particularly the movements in Hong Kong, Tibet, and East Turkestan. “We shall find a solution to the Uyghur issue if China becomes a democracy. And India could find a solution to the border issue.”

Criticizing Muslim-majority nations for their silence on the persecution of Uyghur’s, Kokbore said that the world has resorted to appeasement of China. “Countries like the US, Europe are speaking, India has started to speak, we have not heard anything from the Islamic and Turkic world. They are all silent and are going into bilateral agreements with China. We are left with no choice.”

In her comments, Aarti Tikoo quoted the Freedom House Index to highlight that people of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan were not enjoying freedom at all, while the people of Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed much more freedom. Tikoo blamed Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir for the security-related curbs to freedoms that one witnesses today in the region that has completed one year as a union territory earlier this month.

Sharing her views on the human rights condition, Tikoo said India had given access to Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, and other prominent international human rights groups to study the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Contrarily, Pakistan has never given access to international human rights defenders to Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On the attempts of Pakistan to change the demography of Azad Kashmir and G-B, she highlighted, “Pakistan has ensured a rapid demographic change in Azad Kashmir and G-B through laws and by settling down populations from other parts of Pakistan. In the last 70 years, India ensured that there is no demographic change in the population in J&K and it continues to maintain a Muslim-majority character. The only community that was ethnically cleansed were Kashmiri Hindus. Hence, Pakistan was able to ensure a demographic change in Azad Kashmir & G-B, and the Indian side of J&K as well.”

Dijoo, in his remarks argued in favour of relaxing the communication curbs that include lack of 4G mobile phone connectivity, and for reopening of schools and colleges that have remained closed since the Article 370 of the Indian constitution was rendered ineffective by the Indian parliament in August last year. And has suggested the Indian government needs to create avenues to produce revenues. “The entire Kashmir is being trapped in drugs abuse now. We need to engage and address the youth. That is how we are going to make a change.”

Yana Mirchandani argued that in the earlier regimes in Jammu and Kashmir, funds allocated by the Indian government were gobbled up by corrupt politicians in the erstwhile state. “The politicians of the erstwhile state and Article 370 of the Indian constitution did not allow the people of Kashmir to bond with the Indian state. That was the reason the Indian parliament had to do away with Article 370 and the discriminatory Article 35A.”

She noted that the Indian Army that was deployed to protect the local population from terror attacks are being stone-pelted by vested interests in the state. “Personal vendettas between two locals that result in crimes are blamed on the Indian Army and the force that is there to protect us is being painted as the villain,” she said.

https://www.financialexpress.com/de...china-says-self-exiled-uyghur-leader/2068945/
 
S

Suriya

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 23, 2017
4,003
-39
4,465
Country
India
Location
India
etylo said:
China will dismember delusional land into many pieces.

en.m.wikipedia.org

Insurgency in Northeast India - Wikipedia

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org
Click to expand...
LOL! If India wants there will be fierce freedom struggle in Tibet from next month.

India got many leverage with separetist living in China while Han Chinese got nothing with Indian separatists.

Also remember, India was the only the world that militarily involved in an independent country to sucessfully carve out a new country out of it.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
54,816
-23
97,460
Country
China
Location
China
Suriya said:
LOL! If India wants there will be fierce freedom struggle in Tibet from next month.
Click to expand...
Lol, you talk too big, and now GDP per capita of Tibet is multiple times higher than that of India , universal healthcare and free education from kingdergartan to university, almost every young Tibetan now can finish college, do you really believe now wealthy Tibetans like to go back to a serfdom society?
 
S

Suriya

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 23, 2017
4,003
-39
4,465
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:
Lol, you talk too big, and now GDP per capita of Tibet is multiple times higher than that of India ,
Click to expand...
Duh! Chinese GDP per capita was less than Pakistan 30 years back and as I told u in another thread India had bigger economy than China for 1500years out of last 2000years. History will repeat itself in case of China-India.
 
Last edited:
E

etylo

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
2,658
-21
2,302
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Suriya said:
Duh! Chinese GDP per capita was less than Pakistan 30 years back and as I told u in another thread India had bigger economy than China for 1500years out of last 2000years. History will repeat itself in case of China-India.
Click to expand...
You are so delusional, where do you got all those crap info? Keep dreaming, they are good for you. India didnt even exist until 1945.
 
Last edited:
That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
13,077
44
17,742
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
I'm not surprised. Extremists have historically almost always been pro-India.

It's one of the reasons why they opposed the birth of Pakistan.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
7,657
0
13,957
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
That Guy said:
I'm not surprised. Extremists have historically almost always been pro-India.

It's one of the reasons why they opposed the birth of Pakistan.
Click to expand...

That's what I've been trying to figure out as to why? I mean, you rather support non-Muslims while being Muslim.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
BREAKING: United Nations: Potential ‘crimes against humanity’ in China’s Xinjiang
9 10 11 12 13 14
Replies
208
Views
7K
Han Patriot
H
beijingwalker
Al Qaeda’s message to Taliban calls for ‘Kashmir liberation’ but is silent on Uyghurs in Xinjiang
2 3
Replies
31
Views
2K
Salza
Salza
B
New militant outfit struck 'monthly payment' deal with CHT separatist group, RAB says
Replies
0
Views
192
Black_cats
B
F-22Raptor
Rare photo surfaces of top Al Qaeda leaders inside Iran
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
Shams313
Shams313
beijingwalker
Afghan Taliban says it sees China as a ''friend'', promises not to host Uyghur militants from Xinjiang
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
95
Views
6K
艹艹艹
艹艹艹

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom