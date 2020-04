Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham's 'Red Bands': Interview

g

Q: Yes. What is your opinion on Tandhim Hurras al-Din [al-Qa'ida-loyalist faction in north Syria]?



A: A mujahid faction that has the same aims as the commission.



Q: But they differ with you regarding matters of allegiance, right?



A: Correct. The disagreement is on breaking the allegiance with Sheikh Dr. Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Q: Why did you choose to join Jabhat al-Nusra [in 2013]?



A: To implement the ruling of Shari'a and out of liking for the al-Qa'ida organization.



Q: And you still like the al-Qa'ida organization?



A: I still like al-Qa'ida but the interest here was to separate from al-Qa'ida and Sheikh Abu al-Khayr al-Masri (may God have mercy on him) was in Syria and he supported the step because it was the interest of the field.



Q: Yes, and can we say that most of the members of the commission still like al-Qa'ida?



A: No one to my knowledge in the commission considers al-Qa'ida to be upon error and the disagreement with Hurras is not because of al-Qa'ida: rather it is an issue of administration and ijtihad regarding allegiance pledge and weapons.