Al-Nakba: The Palestinian Catastrophe (Documentary)

Remembering the forcible and brutal ethnic "cleansing" of Muslim and Christian Palestinians at the hands of zionist colonialists.Without this major crime against humanity, a zionist state in Palestine would not have been viable, for lack of a large enough majority Jewish population. The so-called state of Isra"el" is therefore upon ethnic "cleansing" and crimes against humanity.It is certainly no coincidence that the US regime, for its part, was entirely built upon genocide. Namely, the systematic extermination of the Native American population by mostly Anglo-Saxon immigrant settlers. After all, a very large proportion of these Anglo-Saxon settlers were millenialist Protestants with zionist inclinations.For more information, see: