What's new

Al-Nakba: The Palestinian Catastrophe (Documentary)

SalarHaqq

SalarHaqq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
716
2
1,496
Country
Belgium
Location
Netherlands
Remembering the forcible and brutal ethnic "cleansing" of Muslim and Christian Palestinians at the hands of zionist colonialists.

Without this major crime against humanity, a zionist state in Palestine would not have been viable, for lack of a large enough majority Jewish population. The so-called state of Isra"el" is therefore upon ethnic "cleansing" and crimes against humanity.

It is certainly no coincidence that the US regime, for its part, was entirely built upon genocide. Namely, the systematic extermination of the Native American population by mostly Anglo-Saxon immigrant settlers. After all, a very large proportion of these Anglo-Saxon settlers were millenialist Protestants with zionist inclinations.

For more information, see:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christian_Zionism
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/British_Israelism
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christian_Zionism_in_the_United_Kingdom




 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Solomon2
Saudi Documentary on Nakba Portrays Palestinians as Criminals
Replies
1
Views
1K
HamWatan
HamWatan
MultaniGuy
Gandhi said Palestine belongs to the Arabs
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Aramagedon
Israel’s History of Chemical Weapons Use Against Arabs
Replies
9
Views
877
Antaréss
Antaréss

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom