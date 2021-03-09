Al-Maliki: No regional country has the nerve to adopt any attack against Saudi Arabia

The spokesman for the "Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen", Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, confirmed that the attack on Saudi Aramco in Dhahran and the attempt to target the oil refinery in Ras Tanura; It is targeting the nerve of the global economy, energy security, freedom of trade and global navigation and the flow of oil exports, stressing that they are futile acts of hostility, terrorist, and sabotage.In an interview with Al-Arabiya TV, he stressed that "we have the ability - God willing - to protect the security and safety of citizens and residents, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's economic installations and capabilities," noting that "no country in the world has been able to confront these drones like Saudi Arabia."Regarding the party that manufactured the missiles and marches launched by or behind the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia, Al-Maliki said: “We have also made clear to the public opinion and the international community with evidence that these ballistic missiles and drones are not present in the Yemeni army's battle system, and that these weapons The quality was smuggled by the Iranian regime to the Houthi militia, and with the help of technicians and experts from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, it was able to threaten the security of Yemen and threaten neighboring countries.Al-Maliki stressed that the Houthi militia has become a prisoner of political and military decisions in the hands of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, and is trying to adopt such terrorist attacks.He added, "