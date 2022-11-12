What's new

AL laundered Tk 10 lakh crore (100 Billion USD) in 12 years, alleges BNP

AL laundered Tk 10 lakh crore in 12 years, alleges BNP​

Staff Correspondent | Published: 18:18, Nov 12,2022


186242_179.JPG


Main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses his party’s Faridpur ‘divisional rally’ organised by the district unit of BNP on the Komarpur Abdul Aziz Institution ground, on Saturday.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Saturday alleged that the ruling Awami League leaders and activists had laundered Tk 10 lakh crore from the country to abroad in the past 12 years.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the allegation at a mass rally in Faridpur.

The rally at the Komarpur Abdul Aziz Institution ground, about six kilometres away from Faridpur district town, was organised by the Faridpur district unit of BNP as part of their ongoing movement programmes.

Speaking at the rally, Fakhrul said, ‘Awami League is looting the country’s resources. They have depleted the country’s foreign exchange reserves.’

‘Where did the government steal? They have stolen from mega projects to unemployment allowance, old age allowance, [and] widow allowance,’ the BNP leader alleged.

Calling upon prime minister Sheikh Hasina to resign immediately, Fakhrul said that the next elections should be held under a non-partisan caretaker government.

He said that the country would not allow AL to play with elections.

‘The movement this time is the fight to get back our rights to food, votes and lost democracy,’ said Fakhrul.
 

