Do you mean Irak which has been a battlefield for Arab, Farsis, Romans, Mongols and Jews ever since, lately after the Americans occupied Iraq in a matter of week, Irakis showed their stupidity once again and let the Iranians to occupy them as well.... never seen such a stupid nation.Saudi Arabia, Iran and Turkey should really think about annexation of Irak, that would solve the whole problem in the Middle east.... no loser in this solution.