Al Jazeera typical behavior on sorrounding countries

Patriot786b2
FULL MEMBER
- Apr 14, 2019
- 282
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
To Site Administration :
I would appreciate if you could please allow the post of Jazeera network as it's crucial for informative content with the recent video of insulting and blaming Pakistan army of terrorism acts, thank you.
I would appreciate if you could please allow the post of Jazeera network as it's crucial for informative content with the recent video of insulting and blaming Pakistan army of terrorism acts, thank you.