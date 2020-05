Generation Hate

"In a two-part investigation, Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit goes undercover to expose France’s far-right and reveals secret links between violent extremists and one of France’s biggest political parties. Marine Le Pen recently changed the name of the National Front as part of efforts to reform the party’s image and make it more acceptable to French voters. However, an al Jazeera reporter uncovers close connections between senior politicians in Le Pen’s party and Generation Identity (GI), a far-right youth movement dedicated to expelling Muslims from Europe. GI militants are secretly filmed carrying out racist beatings and performing Nazi salutes. Aurelien Verhassel, the leader of GI branch in the French city of Lille, has convictions for violence but still recruits far-right activists to work in political posts for Le Pen’s party. Elected members of Le Pen’s party in the European Parliament are also caught declaring their support for Generation Identity and its anti-Muslim policies.

Part 1



At CORRECTIONS:At 12:05 , an unknown person present inside the Citadelle says “Dehors les arabes” which means “Arabs out."At 29:51 , Aurélien Verhassel says “C’est d’couper avec le milieu faf” which means “It’s to break away from the fascist scene.”