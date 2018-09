Testimonies by Muslim Uighurs who escaped Xinjiang confirm reports of 'systematic campaign of human rights violations'.

Tarim provided a handwritten map of the camp in Xayar, where his sister was 'detained' [Al Jazeera]

Flight to Astana

HRW report

Turkic-speaking Muslim Uighurs make up eight million of Xinjiang's 19 million population [File: AP].

Tarim now lives in Turkey with his family, who had fled earlier [Ted Regencia/Al Jazeera]



'Counter extremism training centres'

Belkez said authorities took her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter in 2017 [Ted Regencia/Al Jazeera]



Ramadan ban

China has also been accused of carrying out political indoctrination on Muslim Uighurs [File: AP]



New life in Istanbul