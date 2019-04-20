Al Jazeera | Africa lost $836bn from 'illicit capital flight' from 2000-2015

PakPrinciples
FULL MEMBER
- May 6, 2013
- 410
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Africa lost $836bn from 'illicit capital flight' from 2000-2015
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Russia in Africa: Inside a military training centre in CAR | Talk to Al Jazeera In The Field
|Middle East & Africa
|3
|Al Jazeera typical behavior on sorrounding countries
|Middle East & Africa
|2
|A
|Featured Prime Minister Imran Khan interview with Al Jazeera TV
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|1
|M
|India China Four Things You Should Know-Al Jazeera
|Central & South Asia
|0
|Bangladeshi in Al Jazeera documentary detained in Malaysia
|Bangladesh Defence Forum
|0
|Al Jazeera special report on Pakistani pilots allege systemic safety failures
|Social & Current Events
|18
|Al Jazeera Opinion: In India, merely saying 'Black Lives Matter' is not enough
|Central & South Asia
|0
|US Congress members push for Al Jazeera to register as foreign agent
|Middle East & Africa
|4
|B
|Malaysia revokes work permit of Bangladeshi featured in Al Jazeera report
|Bangladesh Defence Forum
|17
|Al Jazeera Opinion: The US commits the same abuses it condemns abroad
|Americas
|1