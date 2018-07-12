Al-Azizia reference: Court rejects Nawaz’s counsel petition to transfer case Web Desk On Jul 12, 2018 ISLAMABAD: The accountability court on Thursday rejected the petition, filed by former premier Nawaz Shairf’s legal counsel, praying to transfer the graft reference of Al-Azizia Steel Mills against the Sharif family to another accountability judge. Judge Muhammad Bashir has already given the verdict against Sharifs in another reference of Avenfield properties, considering that Nawaz’s counsel pleaded the accountability court to transfer the hearing of other references to another judge except Muhammad Bashir. However, the court has rejected the petition. Last week, an accountability court sentenced former premier Nawaz Sharif to a total of 10 years in prison and directed him to pay a fine of £8 million after finding him guilty on different charges in the Avenfield properties case. Judge Muhammad Bashir found Mr. Sharif guilty of accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income. He handed out seven-year imprisonment to the former premier’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and a fine of £2 million. She has been awarded an additional one year’s imprisonment on charges of using Calibri font to fabricate Avenfield properties trust deeds. https://arynews.tv/en/al-azizia-reference-court-rejects-nawazs-counsel-petition-to-transfer-case/