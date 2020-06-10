What's new

Al -Aqsa Mosque no Shame?

Israel has attacked the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Pakistani military is afraid to speak out. I'm actually embarrassed. Do we as a nation have no shame? Turkey spoke out and that's good!
 
Pakistani military is made for defense of pakistan not for speaking . :lol: what Pakistani military have to do with a war of two states some 5000km away ?
 
The surrounding Arab countries need to start a proxy war against Israel, they should
arm Hamas, Hezbollah and any other group fighting Israel. Once this war starts then other
countries will join in to help.
 
The difference is that the PM of the Turks rules the country! Here we know who rules The country! I was surprised that there was almost no news of the attack in Pakistan. This says something about how the military prioritizes things.
 
that is really great that pakistan stay away from ME mess . i am thankful of pakistani military for keeping pakistanis safe .
 
Yeah the amount of attacks happening over the last few days is surely representative of how the militray protects us.
Just today two policemen were martyred and one injured by BLA.
 
We should make alliances with Turkey and in Iran. Countries that have self-respect. Not countries that do not dare to express their opinion because they are afraid of the consequences. No one will respect Pakistan until Pakistan respects itself and its Islamic values.
 
We as a nation should rather discuss the possiblity of accepting Israel. Pakistani Israel bhai bhai, mullahs and irani lovers ki shamut ayi
 
no , it’s to stop Pakistan taking to streets hurting each other. your modern Turkish state , has been up to its neck with Israel deals and connections defence upgrades for decades and commercial deals. so in theory they have always recognised state of Israel. you question Pakistan generals and state but remember we do not recognised Israeli state. releasing statements without taking action is pointless I reckon weakness
 
the problem my friend is we have 22mn to feed and we are empty pocket . MF WB pay our yearly shortage .
 
