Al -Aqsa Mosque no Shame?

Turkish military spoke or the PM.Israel has attacked the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Pakistani military is afraid to speak out. I'm actually embarrassed. Do we as a nation have no shame? Turkey spoke out and that's good!
that is really great that pakistan stay away from ME mess . i am thankful of pakistani military for keeping pakistanis safe .The difference is that the PM of the Turks rules the country! Here we know who rules The country! I was surprised that there was almost no news of the attack in Pakistan. This says something about how the military prioritizes things.
Yeah the amount of attacks happening over the last few days is surely representative of how the militray protects us.
good point sir they have to speed up IBOs and fix the issue .
Just today two policemen were martyred and one injured by BLA.
No point in calling me sir I am probably the age of your gransdon my friend.
We as a nation should rather discuss the possiblity of accepting Israel. Pakistani Israel bhai bhai, mullahs and irani lovers ki shamut ayi
no , it's to stop Pakistan taking to streets hurting each other. your modern Turkish state , has been up to its neck with Israel deals and connections defence upgrades for decades and commercial deals. so in theory they have always recognised state of Israel. you question Pakistan generals and state but remember we do not recognised Israeli state. releasing statements without taking action is pointless I reckon weakness
the problem my friend is we have 22mn to feed and we are empty pocket . MF WB pay our yearly shortage .We should make alliances with Turkey and in Iran. Countries that have self-respect. Not countries that do not dare to express their opinion because they are afraid of the consequences. No one will respect Pakistan until Pakistan respects itself and its Islamic values.