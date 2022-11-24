Aksener presents video Erdogan's insults to Sisi

Subtitles came out in Turkish for me lol. Anyway, this is typical from him, hence the tensions between the two parties that leads to tensions between mostly Egyptian people towards him more so than any Turkish people. He's always played that double standard, two-faced behavior to please whomever is present.Sometimes we wish President Sisi would take the same road as this guy, but you'll never see that from him. He has way too much respect for other figures of authority no matter the stupidity and I'm sure he has a threshold like everyone else would, but he's the consummate diplomat and shows it everywhere he goes which makes Egyptian people love him and others show a lot of respect for people who are true diplomats in the way they behave and handle situations as such.Even Biden who said equally nasty things about Sisi during his campaign saying something like "no more free checks for Trump's favorite dictator" lmaooo what a filthy and horrible thing to say from that 80 year old donkey. Then how does Sisi treat him?Hahaha.