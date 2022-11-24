What's new

Aksener presents video Erdogan's insults to Sisi

joker88

joker88

FULL MEMBER
Jul 25, 2021
415
0
384
Country
Egypt
Location
Egypt
Foinikas

Foinikas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
6,463
2
5,302
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
joker88 said:
Did you see the slap after shaking hands? The Search and Rescue Agreement. President Sisi used to tell him, "Don't be upset. I'll kick your *** tomorrow."
Click to expand...
Erdogan thought he was smart,he probably thought "I got that Arap now". And the next day...agreement :P

Of course,on Turkish media they only blame Greece for that,they don't even mention Egypt.
 
Gomig-21

Gomig-21

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 16, 2016
6,746
11
12,316
Country
Egypt
Location
United States
Foinikas said:
Meral Aksener presented a video with Erdogan's best moments of insulting Egyptian President Sissi,calling him a dictator and tyrant. Of course,it was after the handshakes in Qatar.

It's hilarious! 😂

@Gomig-21 @Hydration @Ghostkiller @joker88 @Ramses Akhenaten Ahmose @reflecthofgeismar

Put the subtitles on!

Click to expand...

Subtitles came out in Turkish for me lol. Anyway, this is typical from him, hence the tensions between the two parties that leads to tensions between mostly Egyptian people towards him more so than any Turkish people. He's always played that double standard, two-faced behavior to please whomever is present.

Sometimes we wish President Sisi would take the same road as this guy, but you'll never see that from him. He has way too much respect for other figures of authority no matter the stupidity and I'm sure he has a threshold like everyone else would, but he's the consummate diplomat and shows it everywhere he goes which makes Egyptian people love him and others show a lot of respect for people who are true diplomats in the way they behave and handle situations as such.

Even Biden who said equally nasty things about Sisi during his campaign saying something like "no more free checks for Trump's favorite dictator" lmaooo what a filthy and horrible thing to say from that 80 year old donkey. Then how does Sisi treat him?

1669301650882.png

1669301670981.png

1669301694058.png


Hahaha.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

nangyale
Turkey Breaks Out in Jarablus as Fear and Loathing Grip Europe
Replies
8
Views
1K
damm1t
damm1t
Arabian Legend
GCC rift another blow to Erdogan’s Mideast policies
Replies
1
Views
748
Infoman
I
TaiShang
President Bashar al-Assad interview: “We are at War with Terrorism supported by Foreign Powers”
Replies
7
Views
814
BATTLE FIELD
BATTLE FIELD

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom