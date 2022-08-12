beijingwalker
Aksai Chin， controlled by China and claimed by India
Well you should immediately return South Tibet to us and Kashmir to Pakistan. Maybe return yourself to the British too but I doubt Elizabeth wants a bunch of toiletless starving Indians as her subjects.In today's world occupation of others territory is barbaric act. China should immediately return Aksai Chin to India....
I think it's a strategy. In the past, China lacked the strength to develop into South Asia. If China seeks short-term interests and drives out the Indians completely, then after decades, the Indians are likely to accept the status quo, and China needs new reasons to intervene in South Asia. Just like the PLA could occupy Kinmen Island at any time, but chose to let ROC occupy it.China claims that logistic problem compel her to withdraw after 1962 victory is not entirely true. The China could have taken entire Shyok valley and put sentries in a few mountain pass. Then China India border would be the unsurpassable Karakoram ranges.
The Shyok valley is a bigger logistic problem for Hindus.
Chinese did not do it. I believe it is because British claims her explorer reach Karakorum pass first.
But then if China took Shyok valley, what is the end game plan? To dismember India?
This is the reason China, in considering winning India friendship, let India has Shyok valley.
In today's world occupation of others territory is barbaric act. China should immediately return Aksai Chin to India....
You are not even party to it ,you occupied Tibet. If there is anything we will talk to Tibet when it becomes a independent country just like it was before it was occupied by China.No.
You are the one that should return your brutal occupation zone in the Northeast.
Soon we will liberate our descendants there, Mizoram and other northeast people from brutal delhi occupation
Your pussy guy take it when Qing Dynasty was weak, today China already Rejunevate as a Strong country. So It’s their rights to retake what’s belongs to them in Southern Tibet (South Asia)
you mentioned mizoram .No.
You are the one that should return your brutal occupation zone in the Northeast.
Soon we will liberate our descendants there, Mizoram and other northeast people from brutal delhi occupation
Your pussy guy take it when Qing Dynasty was weak, today China already Rejunevate as a Strong country. So It’s their rights to retake what’s belongs to them in Southern Tibet (South Asia)
Occupying Tibet? It's like saying Indians occupying India's north east, which country recognizes Tibet is a country, Indian government?You are not even party to it ,you occupied Tibet. If there is anything we will talk to Tibet when it becomes a independent country just like it was before it was occupied by China.