Aksai Chin， controlled by China and claimed by India

I been there before. It is a big desert. In the past no one can stay there for a single day. You need a big caravan of supplies.This explains that Hindus are not there even it is merely 600km from Delhi. It was until 1959 that Hindu "discovered" China completed the Xinjiang Tibet road.That shows Hindus are never able to project into Aksai Chin. No Hindus are there even for temporary basis even as late as 1959.Similarly for Karakorum pass and many other regions. It was China who forgo places such Shyok Valleys, Chushul quasi voluntarily -- due to the fact the British explorer claim fallaciously went there first (Shyok Valleys). And for Chushul Sino Sikh war being fought there -- meaning that is the point of ancient Chinese India border.