Aksai Chin， controlled by China and claimed by India

Song Hong

Song Hong

Jan 4, 2020
I been there before. It is a big desert. In the past no one can stay there for a single day. You need a big caravan of supplies.

This explains that Hindus are not there even it is merely 600km from Delhi. It was until 1959 that Hindu "discovered" China completed the Xinjiang Tibet road.

That shows Hindus are never able to project into Aksai Chin. No Hindus are there even for temporary basis even as late as 1959.

Similarly for Karakorum pass and many other regions. It was China who forgo places such Shyok Valleys, Chushul quasi voluntarily -- due to the fact the British explorer claim fallaciously went there first (Shyok Valleys). And for Chushul Sino Sikh war being fought there -- meaning that is the point of ancient Chinese India border.

1660294150201.png
 
Leishangthem

Leishangthem

Mar 12, 2019
Indian never crossed this red line historically,the other side was barracaded and occupied by ethnic east asian people.
Brown indian and yellow asian regions are historically divided and shouldn't ever intermix.

1660295459091.png
 
S10

S10

Nov 13, 2009
vishwambhar said:
In today's world occupation of others territory is barbaric act. China should immediately return Aksai Chin to India....
Click to expand...
Well you should immediately return South Tibet to us and Kashmir to Pakistan. Maybe return yourself to the British too but I doubt Elizabeth wants a bunch of toiletless starving Indians as her subjects.
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

Jan 4, 2020
China claims that logistic problem compel her to withdraw after 1962 victory is not entirely true. The China could have taken entire Shyok valley and put sentries in a few mountain pass. Then China India border would be the unsurpassable Karakoram ranges.

The Shyok valley is a bigger logistic problem for Hindus.

Chinese did not do it. I believe it is because British claims her explorer reach Karakorum pass first.

But then if China took Shyok valley, what is the end game plan? To dismember India?

This is the reason China, in considering winning India friendship, let India has Shyok valley.



1660296147119.png
 
R

redtom

Aug 2, 2020
Song Hong said:
China claims that logistic problem compel her to withdraw after 1962 victory is not entirely true. The China could have taken entire Shyok valley and put sentries in a few mountain pass. Then China India border would be the unsurpassable Karakoram ranges.

The Shyok valley is a bigger logistic problem for Hindus.

Chinese did not do it. I believe it is because British claims her explorer reach Karakorum pass first.

But then if China took Shyok valley, what is the end game plan? To dismember India?

This is the reason China, in considering winning India friendship, let India has Shyok valley.



View attachment 869970
Click to expand...
I think it's a strategy. In the past, China lacked the strength to develop into South Asia. If China seeks short-term interests and drives out the Indians completely, then after decades, the Indians are likely to accept the status quo, and China needs new reasons to intervene in South Asia. Just like the PLA could occupy Kinmen Island at any time, but chose to let ROC occupy it.

It's the equivalent of throwing these into the river as bait. The fish thinks it has caught the food, it will not give up. But China just needs to grab the rod when the time is right.
 
Nan Yang

Nan Yang

May 1, 2010
It's already 60 years and the Sino-Indo border is still not solve. This dispute should not be passed on to the next generation and the next.

Yet solving this border problem is so easy.

India could just take South Tibet and China takes Aksai Chin.

The rest of the disputed areas are small and easily solve in a give and take attitude.

The border between 2 great civilizations should not be named after a British general.
vishwambhar said:
In today's world occupation of others territory is barbaric act. China should immediately return Aksai Chin to India....
Click to expand...
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Jul 21, 2021
Song Hong said:
China claims that logistic problem compel her to withdraw after 1962 victory is not entirely true. The China could have taken entire Shyok valley and put sentries in a few mountain pass. Then China India border would be the unsurpassable Karakoram ranges.

The Shyok valley is a bigger logistic problem for Hindus.

Chinese did not do it. I believe it is because British claims her explorer reach Karakorum pass first.

But then if China took Shyok valley, what is the end game plan? To dismember India?

This is the reason China, in considering winning India friendship, let India has Shyok valley.



View attachment 869970
Click to expand...

将欲取之，必先与之。 -----<老子>
 
Daniel808

Daniel808

Nov 24, 2013
vishwambhar said:
In today's world occupation of others territory is barbaric act. China should immediately return Aksai Chin to India....
Click to expand...

No.

You are the one that should return your brutal occupation zone in the Northeast.

Soon we will liberate our descendants there, Mizoram and other northeast people from brutal delhi occupation

020845EA-6837-46C9-99C0-61183FBF0278.jpeg
D3FD45B1-7936-41EB-9C87-4A133E3C1AD2.jpeg
D37D4CBD-890B-490C-825F-8ADFFCAE9601.jpeg
C2DEDE68-9C6F-4FF6-88DF-DE5B43AEA844.jpeg
8806B247-91B2-49C5-A8B4-0831FAF7B724.jpeg



Your pussy guy take it when Qing Dynasty was weak, today China already Rejunevate as a Strong country. So It’s their rights to retake what’s belongs to them in Southern Tibet (South Asia) & Protects their Descendants there
 
Rollno21

Rollno21

Jun 27, 2017
Daniel808 said:
No.

You are the one that should return your brutal occupation zone in the Northeast.

Soon we will liberate our descendants there, Mizoram and other northeast people from brutal delhi occupation

View attachment 870484 View attachment 870485 View attachment 870488 View attachment 870487 View attachment 870486


Your pussy guy take it when Qing Dynasty was weak, today China already Rejunevate as a Strong country. So It’s their rights to retake what’s belongs to them in Southern Tibet (South Asia)
Click to expand...
You are not even party to it ,you occupied Tibet. If there is anything we will talk to Tibet when it becomes a independent country just like it was before it was occupied by China.
 
Leishangthem

Leishangthem

Mar 12, 2019
Daniel808 said:
No.

You are the one that should return your brutal occupation zone in the Northeast.

Soon we will liberate our descendants there, Mizoram and other northeast people from brutal delhi occupation

View attachment 870484 View attachment 870485 View attachment 870488 View attachment 870487 View attachment 870486


Your pussy guy take it when Qing Dynasty was weak, today China already Rejunevate as a Strong country. So It’s their rights to retake what’s belongs to them in Southern Tibet (South Asia)
Click to expand...
you mentioned mizoram .

Here's a thing ,the western media goes into a righteous frenzy by mentioning the Tiananmen square massacre(like USa didn't had a dozens of protest in same century with much higher overall casualties),
even though not a single evidence is there of any casualties in tiananmen let alone a "massacre" which is a CIA hack term .
But they totally ignored how Indian gov bombed Mizoram using Indian Airforce when Mizoram,didn't agreed to union with India.

1660446248794.png

https://www.britannica.com/event/Los-Angeles-Riots-of-1992

Just imagine China using areal bombing to subjugate a historically separate region into joining China,imagine if China used airforce to drop payloads on Lhasa? but Lhasa was part of china for centuries and ,they came into chinese sphere of influece willingly for protection from the central asian invaders. Meanhwhile ,Mizoram was never part of India ever,and unlike Tibetan which is just another east asian ethic stock which fits seamlessly with Han and 56 other Chinese ethnicities,the Mizo people are genetically ,culturally totally different from the South Asians .
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Rollno21 said:
You are not even party to it ,you occupied Tibet. If there is anything we will talk to Tibet when it becomes a independent country just like it was before it was occupied by China.
Click to expand...
Occupying Tibet? It's like saying Indians occupying India's north east, which country recognizes Tibet is a country, Indian government?
 

