AKP Propaganda Machine.. How do they do it so well?

One thing AKP and its cronies and its henchman are GOOD AT, is making GOOD propaganda in the ADVENT of Internet AGE......
AKP and its cronies and its henchman literally play (and touch on) with the masses emotions, their dopamine, their serotonin and their feelings of;
1. Turkish history
2. Islamic sentiments (history, leadership, Ottoman past history)
3. Turkish Superiority Mastery (leadership, head honcho)
This is mostly COMPOSED of Tunes, Tracks and Music Play
They do it SOOOO WELL.. Heck, some times i play their songs OVER and OVER again, when doing a reading on my desktop, it is THAT catchy and attractive.
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan | Dua Şiiri
USING PAST GLORIOUS.... Devlet-i Alliye Osmaniyye, history as a TOOL for their PROPAGANDA.
Maher Zain'den yeni şarkısına Erdoğan'lı klip
RECEP TAYYİP ERDOĞAN - SABRET REKOR ŞARKI - 2023
Erdoğan'dan Peygamber'sav Okuduğu yürekleri titreten Dua
Türkiye Türkiyeden Büyüktür. Erdoğan Hesabı Ödedi. Turkey Big Boss Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
