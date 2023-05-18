What's new

AKP Propaganda Machine.. How do they do it so well?

One thing AKP and its cronies and its henchman are GOOD AT, is making GOOD propaganda in the ADVENT of Internet AGE......

AKP and its cronies and its henchman literally play (and touch on) with the masses emotions, their dopamine, their serotonin and their feelings of;

1. Turkish history
2. Islamic sentiments (history, leadership, Ottoman past history)
3. Turkish Superiority Mastery (leadership, head honcho)

This is mostly COMPOSED of Tunes, Tracks and Music Play

They do it SOOOO WELL.. Heck, some times i play their songs OVER and OVER again, when doing a reading on my desktop, it is THAT catchy and attractive.

Maher Zain'den yeni şarkısına Erdoğan'lı klip​




RECEP TAYYİP ERDOĞAN - SABRET REKOR ŞARKI - 2023​




Erdoğan'dan Peygamber'sav Okuduğu yürekleri titreten Dua​







Recep Tayyip Erdoğan | Dua Şiiri






Türkiye Türkiyeden Büyüktür. Erdoğan Hesabı Ödedi. Turkey Big Boss Recep Tayyip Erdoğan​







USING PAST GLORIOUS.... Devlet-i Alliye Osmaniyye, history as a TOOL for their PROPAGANDA.

İstanbul'un fethinin 565. yılına özel hazırlanan video​

 
Which Company, or who ever individuals... are behind the MARKETING for AKP, and are their key point of AKP Propaganda, is making some SERIOUS MONETARY INCOME..

I must ADMIT, even though i am not a AKP voter, they play with the Masses and Turks feelings in the Turkish politics.. as an Average Mehmet, it attracts your attention and makes you want to VOTE for AKP.

The AKP has MORE SUPERIOR Marketing/Promotion tactics than ANY adversaries in the Turkish politics..

I have heard of some of CHP promotional music and i can say, they are all RUBBISH..

Başkan Tayyip Erdoğan (Aşkın Adı Erdoğan)​


Tanrı Türk'e Yar Olsun!​

 
You think that is propaganda ? Meet Modi jee, Supreme Leader of India and Vishwaguru ( "Teacher to the world" ). He meditates in the Himalaya mountain ice daily. He magically built an Indian space station right in 2015, just one year after he became PM. The Modi Space Station ( MSS ) is so advanced it has metamaterial based stealth technology that is hiding it from human sight all these eight years :

Bhagwaan Modi he is - God Modi. Understand ???

@Foinikas

Spare the horses.
 
It is a thread about AKP propaganda. Maybe the people interested in Turkish politics are not interested in other propagandists? Fair assumption? What is the need for 'me too' in every discussion? If someone makes a thread about some Turkish dish being bad, will you make another about some Indian dish being bad too?
 

