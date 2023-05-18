AKP Propaganda Machine.. How do they do it so well?

MORE

Başkan Tayyip Erdoğan (Aşkın Adı Erdoğan)​

Tanrı Türk'e Yar Olsun!​

Which Company, or who ever individuals... are behind the MARKETING for AKP, and are their key point of AKP Propaganda, is making some SERIOUS MONETARY INCOME..I must ADMIT, even though i am not a AKP voter, they play with the Masses and Turks feelings in the Turkish politics.. as an Average Mehmet, it attracts your attention and makes you want to VOTE for AKP.The AKP hasSUPERIOR Marketing/Promotion tactics than ANY adversaries in the Turkish politics..I have heard of some of CHP promotional music and i can say, they are all RUBBISH..