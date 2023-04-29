AKP election spots show Erdogan's ambitions and megalomania

Well,for years the AKP spots that have been praising the "great leader" Erdogan like some kind of a Sultan,have been many throughout the years. Always trying to stress the islamic-patriotic element and with extreme populism. Usually the main message is the Ottoman past and how Erdogan connects modern Turkey's achievements with it.I've watched many ridiculous uber-patriotic emotional TV spots,from ones that keep boasting about Constantinople's conquest (it's 2023,you still haven't realized you've conquered it?),to talking about how the Turkish Air Force is dominant in the skies to Blue Homeland etc.The latest two spots of the election season are especially interesting.In this first one,where there's an overly patriotic song about the Homeland,at the end appears a map of Turkey which encompasses all of Greek Thrace and most of the islands of eastern Aegean.The second spot,shows generations of a family,who have been longing to see the Hagia Sophia turned into a mosque.In the first part of the spot,notice the heavy footsteps of the soldiers passing in front of the camera. To remind people of the evil military dictatorships and their secular character. At the end of the spot,we are reminded of how Turkish "Istanbul" is and that Turks should protect their history and country. Of course,by voting for Erdogan.I know that a lot of Ertugrul fanboys will rush and say "oh wow,so beautiful,so touching". I'm sure they love such things. It's good propaganda for such people. Now,Pakistani guys imagine if Modi did the exact same thing. Imagine if he released similar election spots. How cheesy would they look like? imagine if the BJP's election spot showed Gilgit Baltistan all orange under the indian flag. Azad Kashmir too. And parts Pakistani Punjab.A few more older spots for the hardcore Ertrugrul fans,who will definetely come and check this thread:Turkey is everywhere: