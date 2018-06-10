Akonis: "Israel will promote innovation center in Shanghai" Itai Gadassi Minister Of Science Ofir Akunis, who is currently visiting China, announced the establishment of an innovation center in Shanghai where joint research will be conducted for Israelis and Chinese Akunis Akunis: Flash 90 Minister of Science Ophir Akunis (Likud) met this morning with Mr. Ying Yong, mayor of Shanghai, the largest city in the world (about 25 million residents). Make your Facebook page and stay up to date During their meeting, the two agreed to set up an innovation center in Shanghai where joint research will be held between Israeli and Chinese scientists in a variety of fields. Akonis said: "The connection between Israel and China is at its peak, Israel is a superpower of science, innovation and technology, and Shanghai is the capital of China's high-tech and innovation, and we are deepening cooperation and bringing us to new heights." http://www.93fm.co.il/radio/467088/