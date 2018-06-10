/ Register

  • Sunday, June 10, 2018

Akonis: "Israel will promote innovation center in Shanghai"

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by dani191, Jun 10, 2018 at 5:01 PM.

    Itai Gadassi
    Minister Of Science Ofir Akunis, who is currently visiting China, announced the establishment of an innovation center in Shanghai where joint research will be conducted for Israelis and Chinese

    Akunis Akunis: Flash 90
    Minister of Science Ophir Akunis (Likud) met this morning with Mr. Ying Yong, mayor of Shanghai, the largest city in the world (about 25 million residents).

    During their meeting, the two agreed to set up an innovation center in Shanghai where joint research will be held between Israeli and Chinese scientists in a variety of fields.

    Akonis said: "The connection between Israel and China is at its peak, Israel is a superpower of science, innovation and technology, and Shanghai is the capital of China's high-tech and innovation, and we are deepening cooperation and bringing us to new heights."
    http://www.93fm.co.il/radio/467088/
     
