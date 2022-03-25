AKINCI and AKSUNGUR will be the first UAV systems with laser guided ALBM capability.

Salza said: With such an advancement in drone technology, I wonder do we need fighter jets for air to ground roles moving forward ? I think by the end of this decade, air to ground attack role will be completely transfered to drones where as, fighter jets will concentrate on BVR/WVR only. Click to expand...

End of decade? Hell no!For us, transfer of air-to-ground missions to drones is almost done. When the latest Akbaba anti-radiation kamikaze drone and Kuzgun modular smart ammunition family enter the inventory, there will be no blind spots in this regard.The reason for this is the US embargo again and again. The fact that we were removed from the F-35 project by the USA and that the USA continued its negative attitude in the modernization of our F-16s, while supplying both the F-35 and the most modern F-16s to Greece, forced us to do so.In the first stage, we planned to transfer all air to ground missions on F-16s to drones, and this process is almost over. With Akıncı+Anka+Aksungur+TB-2/3 drones and all kinds of precision-guided ammunition, we can finally carry out any air to ground attack without the need for our F-16s. Bye the way, Model A of MIUS is also on its way for air to ground missions.Next is the transfer of air to air missions to drones. Under the protection of the National Air Defense Systems, Akıncı + MİUS B + JEMSAH drones will be able to perform all kinds of air to air missions. This job will take a little longer. Because MIUS A/B and JEMSAH drones is not ready yet.TFX, on the other hand, will organize all these drone navy as a flying headquarters. TFX will also be able to perform "surgical operations" when necessary.So, what about our F-16s? I see two possibilities. They are either completely modernized with domestic facilities and remain in the inventory for another 20 years. Or they too are made into drones. They become kamikaze and decoy drones.