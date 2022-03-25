AKINCI and AKSUNGUR will be the first UAV systems with laser guided ALBM capability.

"TRLG-230 and TRLG-122 are being made ready to be launched from UCAVs like AKINCI and AKSUNGUR. When the project is completed, it will be included in the product portfolio for all countries using Turkish UCAVs."
Technical Specifications of TRLG-230
|Diameter
|230 mm
|Weight
|210 kg
|Guidance
|GPS* + GLONASS** Aided INS*** + LASER SEEKER****
|Control
|Aerodynamic Control with Electromechanical Actuation System
|Propellant Type
|Composite Solid
|Warhead Type
|HE*****+ Steel Ball
|Warhead Weight
|42 kg
|Warhead Effective Radius
|≥ 55 m
|Fuze Type
|Point Detonating and Proximity [Optional]
|Shelf Life
|10 years
|Accuracy [CEP****]
|≤ 2 m
**GLONASS Global Navigation Satellite System
***INS Inertial Navigation System
****LASER SEEKER Compatible with Stanag 3733
*****HE High Explosive
System Specifications
- Combat Proven
- Ready to Fire in a Short Time
- Pin Point Accuracy
- Low Collateral Damage
- Precision Strike Capability
- Pod Structure for Transportation, Storage and Firing
- Other High Priority Targets
Potential Targets
- Artillery and Air Defence Systems
- Radar Sites
- Assembly Areas
- Logistic Facilities
- C3 Facilities