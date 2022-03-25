What's new

AKINCI and AKSUNGUR will be the first UAV systems with laser guided ALBM capability.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1507181055362617346

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501178802029928451

"TRLG-230 and TRLG-122 are being made ready to be launched from UCAVs like AKINCI and AKSUNGUR. When the project is completed, it will be included in the product portfolio for all countries using Turkish UCAVs."

Technical Specifications of TRLG-230​

Diameter230 mm
Weight210 kg
GuidanceGPS* + GLONASS** Aided INS*** + LASER SEEKER****
ControlAerodynamic Control with Electromechanical Actuation System
Propellant TypeComposite Solid
Warhead TypeHE*****+ Steel Ball
Warhead Weight42 kg
Warhead Effective Radius≥ 55 m
Fuze TypePoint Detonating and Proximity [Optional]
Shelf Life10 years
Accuracy [CEP****]≤ 2 m
*GPS Global Positioning System
**GLONASS Global Navigation Satellite System
***INS Inertial Navigation System
****LASER SEEKER Compatible with Stanag 3733
*****HE High Explosive

System Specifications​

  • Combat Proven
  • Ready to Fire in a Short Time
  • Pin Point Accuracy
  • Low Collateral Damage
  • Precision Strike Capability
  • Pod Structure for Transportation, Storage and Firing
  • Other High Priority Targets

Potential Targets​

  • Artillery and Air Defence Systems
  • Radar Sites
  • Assembly Areas
  • Logistic Facilities
  • C3 Facilities

 
With such an advancement in drone technology, I wonder do we need fighter jets for air to ground roles moving forward ? I think by the end of this decade, air to ground attack role will be completely transfered to drones where as, fighter jets will concentrate on BVR/WVR only.
 
if I read the information about this missiles correctly , these are guided artillery rockets, these sort of weapons tends to carry small payloads compared to bombs and missiles or heavier artillery rockets ., wonder if its not better to use glide bomb instead and deliver 250kg of warhead instead of just 42kg of it. or at least build heavier version of the missile as if I'm not mistaken inner pylon of for example Aksungur will be able to carry heavier payloads.
 
End of decade? Hell no! :)

For us, transfer of air-to-ground missions to drones is almost done. When the latest Akbaba anti-radiation kamikaze drone and Kuzgun modular smart ammunition family enter the inventory, there will be no blind spots in this regard.

The reason for this is the US embargo again and again. The fact that we were removed from the F-35 project by the USA and that the USA continued its negative attitude in the modernization of our F-16s, while supplying both the F-35 and the most modern F-16s to Greece, forced us to do so.

In the first stage, we planned to transfer all air to ground missions on F-16s to drones, and this process is almost over. With Akıncı+Anka+Aksungur+TB-2/3 drones and all kinds of precision-guided ammunition, we can finally carry out any air to ground attack without the need for our F-16s. Bye the way, Model A of MIUS is also on its way for air to ground missions.

Next is the transfer of air to air missions to drones. Under the protection of the National Air Defense Systems, Akıncı + MİUS B + JEMSAH drones will be able to perform all kinds of air to air missions. This job will take a little longer. Because MIUS A/B and JEMSAH drones is not ready yet.

TFX, on the other hand, will organize all these drone navy as a flying headquarters. TFX will also be able to perform "surgical operations" when necessary.

So, what about our F-16s? I see two possibilities. They are either completely modernized with domestic facilities and remain in the inventory for another 20 years. Or they too are made into drones. They become kamikaze and decoy drones.
 
End of decade? Hell no! :)

For us, transfer of air-to-ground missions to drones is almost done. When the latest Akbaba anti-radiation kamikaze drone and Kuzgun modular smart ammunition family enter the inventory, there will be no blind spots in this regard.

The reason for this is the US embargo again and again. The fact that we were removed from the F-35 project by the USA and that the USA continued its negative attitude in the modernization of our F-16s, while supplying both the F35 and the most modern F-16s to Greece, forced us to do so.

In the first stage, we planned to transfer all air to ground missions on F-16s to drones, and this process is almost over. With Akıncı+Anka+Aksungur+TB-2/3 drones and all kinds of precision-guided ammunition, we can finally carry out any air to ground attack without the need for our F-16s.

Next is the transfer of air to air missions to drones. Under the protection of the National Air Defense Systems, Akıncı + MİUS + JEMSAH drones will be able to perform all kinds of air to air missions. This job will take a little longer. Because MIUS and JEMSAH drones is not ready yet.

TFX, on the other hand, will organize all these drone navy as a flying headquarters. TFX will also be able to perform "surgical operations" when necessary.

So, what about our F-16s? I see two possibilities. They are either completely modernized with domestic facilities and remain in the inventory for another 20 years. Or they too are made into drones. They become kamikaze and decoy drones.
The future of air warfare I see turning to AI operated stealth drones in the form of loyal wingman but operating without a manned jet. They act as missile trucks to deliver payload.
 
What you say is called "7th generation air force". 4+ Generation currently in active use.

5th generation air power is just getting popular.

6th Generation air power is yet to be tested on the drawing board or test centers.
 

