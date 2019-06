Akhund Abdul Ghaffur was an individual from Matta, Swat Valley. He was born in 1794 AD to Gujjar parents, completing his education in Mardan, Nowshehra and Peshawar. Eventually, he became a prominent Imam within his community, and even ended up engaging in warfare against the Sikh and British empires, whilst simultaneously ruling over the State of Swat.His foray into political affairs all started in 1831 AD, when Syed Ahmad Barelvi (a freedom fighter from UP who had made hijra to what is now Pakistan to establish an Islamic state) was killed by the Sikhs at the Battle of Balakot, along with many of his men. However, some of his soldiers resided in Buner, and remained under the protection of Abdul Ghaffur after the incident.A mere three years later, he then cooperated with the Emir of Afghanistan, Dost Muhammad Barakzai, in fighting against the Sikh Empire during the Battle of Peshawar, where he sent many men, including those from Syed Ahmad Barelvi's movement, to assist in the Afghan jihad. In return for his actions, Abdul Ghaffur was awarded land in KPK.At first, Abdul Ghafoor was reluctant to rule the land himself, so he appointed Syed Akbar Shah (whose family came to the region during the conquests of Babur) as ruler over the land, thus marking the start of the State of Swat. However, eventually, Syed Akbar Shah would pass away, and Abdul Ghafoor was then forced to assume leadership. During his reign, he managed to greatly develop Saidu Sharif, which is still a thriving city to this very day.In 1863 AD, despite being an elderly man, Abdul Ghafoor rallied troops for jihad against the British Empire at Ambela Pass along with the surrounding tribesmen. This campaign would eventually result in 1,000 British casualties, but internal disagreements as well as the acknowledgement of the sheer power of the British Empire eventually led to Abdul Ghafoor bringing about reconciliation between the British and the local tribesmen.He then continued to rule the State of Swat until he died in 1878 AD. @OsmanAli98 @Dewaneh @PAKISTANFOREVER