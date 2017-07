Akbaruddin Owaisi to PM Modi: 'This country is not your father's property'

"People of VHP and Bajrang Dal, Narendra Modi listen: This country is not your father's property," Akbaruddin Owaisi, floor leader of AIMIM in the Telangana assembly said. He further added, "This country belongs to me as much as it belongs to you."

