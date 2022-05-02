What's new

Akash-NG Missile Was Successfully Test Fired From The Firing Range At Pokhran Field

According to the Times of India, the Indian Army and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully launched the new version of Akash missile from the Pokhran Field Firing range in Jaisalmer district on Tuesday.
20220502_214414.jpg


A big mobility truck was used to fire the improved Army version missile. The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Army will utilise the new generation missile to intercept high-manoeuvrability aerial threats. The missile will strengthen the Indian Army’s artillery.
20220502_214425.jpg


“The surface-to-air missile was fired on Tuesday,” an official source claimed. The Indian Army and Air Force will utilise the Akash-NG (New-Generation) missile to intercept high-manoeuvring low radar cross-section aerial threats.

With textbook precision, the missile intercepted the target. By conducting high movements throughout the trajectory, the launch met all of the test objectives. The missile has the ability to engage several targets simultaneously. The missile has a 40-kilometer intercept range, and the missile guidance system, as well as the fire control system, are now more accurate

 

