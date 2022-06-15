What's new

Akar annoyed with responses by Greek MPs at NATO meeting

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was the protagonist in a rare unscripted Q&A session on Tuesday, following his address at a NATO parliamentary assembly in Istanbul, where he verbally spared with a group of Greek Parliament deputies.

In his first reaction, the head of the Greek delegation, MP Spilios Livanos, reiterated that Greece, as part of the Western world, respects the tenants of the rule of law, combats terrorism and desires dialogue.

In reply to Akar’s repeated assertions that Greece is illegally deploying military to eastern Aegean islands, as well as in reference to Turkey’s maritime claims, Greek MPs pointed directly to a standing threat of war (casus belli) approved by the neighboring country’s grand assembly in the 1990s – something that successive Turkish governments have left unchanged or even rehashed during bouts of nationalist rhetoric and saber-rattling.

Livanos directly asked Akar how it was possible that Turkey promotes the NATO alliance, on the one hand, and then maintains its casus belli threat. Additionally, he said neighboring Turkey constantly talks about “sovereignty”, yet continues to deploy occupation forces on one-third of the Republic of Cyprus.

The Greek legislators also took umbrage to the Turkish defense minister’s comments by citing continued and even stepped up overflights of Greek isles by Turkish warplanes, something that Akar admitted to but defended, claiming that it was Greek warplanes that first flew over certain sites on the Asia Minor mainland.

When Akar claimed that Greece was harboring “terrorists”, a reference to the alleged presence of PKK cells in the country, the Greek MPs also categorically denied the assertion, and also called the sum of recent Turkish claims against Greece as “revisionists”.

On his part, before curtly off the stage of the press briefing, Akar said: “The problems between the two countries cannot be solved without talks, meetings, visits and dialogue. We want dialogue,” while adding that “some Greek politicians unfortunately escalate tensions for the sake of their own ambitions.”

Akar did not accept any interventions from Loverdos and Tzakri.

www.ekathimerini.com

Akar clashes with Greek MPs at NATO meeting | eKathimerini.com

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Greek MPs engaged in an intense confrontation in Istanbul on Tuesday during the joint meeting of the Political Committee of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA) and the Mediterranean and Middle East Special Group.
www.ekathimerini.com www.ekathimerini.com
www.protothema.gr

Φραστικό επεισόδιο Ακάρ με Έλληνες βουλευτές της κοινοβουλευτικής συνέλευσης του ΝΑΤΟ

Ο Τούρκος υπουργός Άμυνας ζήτησε αποστρατιωτικοποίηση νησιών κατηγορώντας την Αθήνα για υποστήριξη τρομοκρατών - Τι του απάντησαν Λιβανός, Βολουδάκης ζητώντας απόσυρση casus belli και σεβασμό ελληνικής κυριαρχίας στα νησιά - Αποχώρησε εκνευρισμένος ο Ακάρ πριν μιλήσει ο Λοβέρδος - Βολουδάκης στο...
www.protothema.gr www.protothema.gr
 
references:
There is no casusbelli decision taken by the Parliament.

The resolution adopted unanimously by the Turkish Grand National Assembly on 8 June 1995: It is a reaction against the Greek Parliament's decision on 1 June 1995 to grant the Greek Government the authority to extend the Greek territorial waters to 12 nautical miles when it deems necessary.

For every action there is a reaction. This is a universal law of physics.

In this context, the declaration of the Turkish Grand National Assembly was a political warning that was voiced many times beforehand. It is not a declaration of war (casus belli), as is deliberately distorted in Greece.

With the declaration of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, we had fully clarified our thesis on the breadth of territorial seas in the Aegean, as well as our determination to defend Turkiye's legal and fundamental rights in the Aegean.

Turkiye is not the party that expanded their borders or still wants to expand its borders here.

By unilaterally trying to expand its borders, Greece cannot demand that others not defend its own rights, cannot describe its right of self-defense as a threat of war.




The June 8 statement has a friendly content. The full text of the declaration is as follows:


The Grand National Assembly of Turkiye discussed the situation that emerged as a result of the Greek Parliament's ratification of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and bringing it to the stage where it could be applied unilaterally in favor of Greece, and unanimously accepted the following statement, at its 121st meeting on June 8, 1995:

The balances in the Sea of Islands, which is the common sea between TR-GR, were established with the Lausanne Peace Treaty of 24 July 1923.

At that time, the territorial seas of both countries were determined as 3 nautical miles. In this case, open sea areas outside the national sovereignty constituted 70 percent of the Aegean.

On October 8, 1936, Greece increased its territorial waters to 6 nautical miles and took 43.68 percent of the Aegean, that is, about half of it, under its sovereignty.

However, the Turkish territorial waters in the Aegean, which was extended to 6 miles in 1964, covers approximately 7 percent of the Aegean. Half of the Aegean still has the status of an open sea area.

Finally, by interpreting some of the provisions of the maritime law convention, mainly determined for the high seas and oceans, Greece put forward its desire to extend its territorial waters to 12 miles.

If this happens, Greece will have brought about 72 percent of the Aegean Sea under its sovereignty.

It is unthinkable for Turkiye, which is a peninsula, to accept such a situation that will lead to the access of the world's seas and oceans through Greek territorial waters. Turkey has vital interests in the Aegean.

While the Turkish Grand National Assembly hopes that the Greek government will not take a decision to extend the territorial seas in the Aegean beyond 6 miles in a way that would upset the balance established by Lausanne. In such a possibility, the government of the Republic of Turkiye has decided to give all the powers, including those deemed necessary militarily, to protect and defend the vital interests of our country.

(Ghazi Turkish Grand National Assembly)
Click to expand...
 
