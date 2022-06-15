Akar annoyed with responses by Greek MPs at NATO meeting

The Grand National Assembly of Turkiye discussed the situation that emerged as a result of the Greek Parliament's ratification of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and bringing it to the stage where it could be applied unilaterally in favor of Greece, and unanimously accepted the following statement, at its 121st meeting on June 8, 1995:



The balances in the Sea of Islands, which is the common sea between TR-GR, were established with the Lausanne Peace Treaty of 24 July 1923.



At that time, the territorial seas of both countries were determined as 3 nautical miles. In this case, open sea areas outside the national sovereignty constituted 70 percent of the Aegean.



On October 8, 1936, Greece increased its territorial waters to 6 nautical miles and took 43.68 percent of the Aegean, that is, about half of it, under its sovereignty.



However, the Turkish territorial waters in the Aegean, which was extended to 6 miles in 1964, covers approximately 7 percent of the Aegean. Half of the Aegean still has the status of an open sea area.



Finally, by interpreting some of the provisions of the maritime law convention, mainly determined for the high seas and oceans, Greece put forward its desire to extend its territorial waters to 12 miles.



If this happens, Greece will have brought about 72 percent of the Aegean Sea under its sovereignty.



It is unthinkable for Turkiye, which is a peninsula, to accept such a situation that will lead to the access of the world's seas and oceans through Greek territorial waters. Turkey has vital interests in the Aegean.



While the Turkish Grand National Assembly hopes that the Greek government will not take a decision to extend the territorial seas in the Aegean beyond 6 miles in a way that would upset the balance established by Lausanne. In such a possibility, the government of the Republic of Turkiye has decided to give all the powers, including those deemed necessary militarily, to protect and defend the vital interests of our country.



(Ghazi Turkish Grand National Assembly)