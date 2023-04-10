AJK University Delegations’ Visit to Headquarters 1 AK Brigade Pakistan Army and Kashmiris are knitted in a strong bond of love and mutual respect. Kashmiri public has always supported and acknowledged the extreme sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army to safeguard peace and prosperity in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The people of Kashmir consider Armed Forces of...

Pakistan Army and Kashmiris are knitted in a strong bond of love and mutual respect. Kashmiri public has always supported and acknowledged the extreme sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army to safeguard peace and prosperity in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.The people of Kashmir consider Armed Forces of Pakistan as a symbol of pride and national integrity. Keeping in view the importance and jugular vein status of Kashmir, Pakistan Army has introduced many social, welfare and people-centric projects in Kashmir in the field of education, health and social amenities and works hand in glove with Kashmiris. In pursuance of such people-centric projects,. This visit is a manifestation of mutual harmony and strong bond amongst the educational and military institutions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.A delegation of one hundred and thirty students and faculty members from AJK University visited Headquarters 1 AK Brigade to pay homage and acknowledge the services and sacrifices of Pakistan Army in the line of duty. The visit was part of far-reaching efforts to strengthen the bonds between the educational and military institutions to promote greater understanding and cooperation.The delegation was warmly received by Commander 1 AK Brigade, who briefed the delegation on various operational, administrational and security tasks being performed by the Pakistan Army to safeguard the area of responsibility against internal and external threats. The delegation was also appraised of the role of the Pakistan Army in aid to civil power while supporting the local administration to carryout relief and rescue efforts during natural calamities and disasters.The delegation was acquainted with military functionalities and installations, including a demonstration of various equipment and weaponry used by the Pakistan Army. The students were also given an opportunity to interact with the soldiers, asking questions about their experiences and challenges faced on ground. The volunteer students were also given the opportunity to experience live firing at the firing range.The visit was highly informative and enlightening for the students, who gained an insight into a Pakistan Army soldier’s daily life and hardships faced by them in the line of dutyPakistan Army is committed to fostering greater understanding and cooperation with the educational institutions, and promoting a culture of mutual respect and cooperation. Such visits help to bridge the gap between military and civilian institutions and promote greater understanding and association for the betterment of the nation.