AJK PM is not in his senses!

Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Jul 24, 2021
Black.Mamba said:
Nice try, but the voice is not his :lol:
bruh-brah.gif
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

Apr 28, 2014
The biggest merit people are Qaim Ali Shah, and Murad... no corruption, good governance and best management.. so pity PMLN can't a thing or two from them. They have been gracing sindh since last 14 years.
 
PakCan

PakCan

Aug 18, 2014
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Jul 24, 2021
313ghazi said:
So what? Every politician I know in AJK is a drunk. Ch Majeed can't remember most of the events of his time.

Also how do you know he is drunk or on drugs?
dude many people drink but publicly "drunk" shows he does not give 2 f's about his job

Drinking his personal issues, "drunk" is our issue as its concerning
 

