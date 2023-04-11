AJK high court disqualifies PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas​

By Web DeskApril 11, 2023In a major development, Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK) high court removed Sardar Tanveer Ilyas from the post of prime minister, making him the first premier of the region to be disqualified in contempt of court case.The decision of the high court comes after Ilyas was summoned to AJK's supreme court and high court for using a "threatening tone" in one of his speeches.Earlier in the day, PM Ilyas was welcomed by the PTI members as he appeared before the high courtA full bench, led by Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, conducted the hearing of the case. During the hearing, the clips featuring the prime minister were played.During the hearing, the AJK PM Ilyas gave an unconditional apology to the court, saying "I apologise unconditionally if any of my words hurt the judge."Later, the AJK premier was sentenced till the rising of the court.The full bench of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court had summoned Ilyas today in a contempt notice taken on his speech at a public meeting.An order issued here by the two-member bench on a newspaper clipping citing the speech of the prime minister said the decision was taken in a meeting of the judges where the issue was discussed at a considerable length who noted that the overall conduct of the prime minister was contemptuous.The high court registrar had been directed to issue a notice to the AJK prime minister through his principal secretary to appear in person before the court today and explain his position. The registrar had also directed to fix the matter before a full bench.Ilyas a day earlier had criticised the stay orders issued by the courts and said the practice was affecting the performance of the government. The stay orders were temporary orders that must be decided within days but they lingered for years, he added.