Ajit Dovel's failed Pakistan policy

Through this new changed policy hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis have been killed including school children in Peshawar Army public school attack

In a speech delivered in 2014, Ajit Doval, the present National Security Adviser, had stressed the need for a paradigm shift in Indian strategic thinking.: The Doval Doctrine in Action.India as a state is involved in killing Pakistanis. The dossier presented to UN by Pakistan provides all the proof.