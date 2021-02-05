Ajit Doval’s sons run a web of companies including a Cayman Islands hedge fund even as father demands crackdown on tax havens

Explainer: Jairam Ramesh's apology exposes 70 years of Congress' 'Fake truth' Explainer: Jairam Ramesh's apology exposes 70 years of Congress' 'Fake truth' - Ramesh admitted going overboard in making certain insinuations against the Dovals and the Caravan article may have been inappropriate for publication.

Explainer: Jairam Ramesh's apology exposes 70 years of Congress' 'Fake truth'

Ramesh admitted going overboard in making certain insinuations against the Dovals and the Caravan article may have been inappropriate for publication.

I would like to offer my apologies to you and your family for any hurt, the statements have caused. I would also urge the INC to remove the press conference from the press releases available on their website

What is the Caravan defamation case?

What were the allegations?

The malicious campaign by Congress against the Dovals

Legal suit by Vivek Doval

Rejecting all allegations as 'baseless', Vivek Doval filed a criminal defamation suit against Jairam Ramesh and the Caravan magazine and its editor. Expressing anguish at the reference of 'D-company' in the article, Vivek told the court that his father had always served the country and even risked his life, fighting enemies of the nation. He said that it was an "attempt to malign his image and that of his brother in front of their father." "We were born in this country and we will die for this country," he added.

In his complaint, Vivek Doval had said the Caravan magazine and Jairam Ramesh had attempted to "deliberately malign and defame him to settle scores with his father". The court had taken cognisance of Vivek Doval’s criminal defamation complaint in January 2019 and Ramesh was granted bail in May 2019.

Fight Against 'Fake News'

Finally, Jairam Ramesh tenders apology

The apology was accepted by Vivek Doval, and the Delhi court hearing the matter subsequently closed the case against Ramesh. Even though Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta has shut the case against Ramesh, the defamation proceedings against the magazine and journalist Kaushal Shroff will continue.