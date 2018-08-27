/ Register

Aitzaz, Fazl (Mullah Diesel) emerge nominees for president consensus opposition alliance

    Clutch

    Clutch SENIOR MEMBER

    Aitzaz, Fazl emerge as nominees for president after consensus eludes opposition alliance


    PPP's Aitzaz Ahsan and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday emerged as the two candidates who will challenge Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr Arif Alvi in the presidential election of September 4, after the grand opposition alliance failed to reach consensus on a single nominee despite several huddles on the matter.

    The failure of the opposition parties to field a joint candidate will virtually provide a walkover to the ruling PTI's Dr Alvi, an MNA from Karachi, for the president’s office.

    While Ahsan filed his papers for the presidential election hours before the 12-noon deadline on Monday, a JUI-F spokesperson claimed that Fazl would be the single nominee of the opposition parties, with the exception of the PPP.

    The JUI-F chief will submit his nomination papers shortly as the joint candidate of the PML-N, Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA), Awami National Party, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and National Party, the spokesperson told DawnNewsTV.
     
    Clutch

    Clutch SENIOR MEMBER

    Imagine: 'Your Honorable President Jahil Mullah Diesel"!

    Lol... :crazy::rofl::shout::omghaha:
     
    khawaja07

    khawaja07 FULL MEMBER

    If Fazlu is the best all the opposition parties can come up with then it just shows the current state of moral level that the joint opposition has. Bekar candidate lmao.
     
    LoveIcon

    LoveIcon ELITE MEMBER

    Good news for PTI. Alvi sahib sherwani press kar lain.
     
    WaLeEdK2

    WaLeEdK2 SENIOR MEMBER

    can u imagine Moulana as president? this is the crappiest alliance I've ever seen. PMLN backing diesel and PPP will back Aitizaz Ahsan. Mubarak ho Arif Alvi jeet gaya:lol:.
     
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Opposition already lost
     
