Aitzaz, Fazl (Mullah Diesel) emerge nominees for president consensus opposition alliance

Dawn.com | Javed HussainAugust 27, 2018 PPP's Aitzaz Ahsan and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday emerged as the two candidates who will challenge Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Dr Arif Alvi in the presidential election of September 4, after the grand opposition alliance failed to reach consensus on a single nominee despite several huddles on the matter. The failure of the opposition parties to field a joint candidate will virtually provide a walkover to the ruling PTI's Dr Alvi, an MNA from Karachi, for the president's office. While Ahsan filed his papers for the presidential election hours before the 12-noon deadline on Monday, a JUI-F spokesperson claimed that Fazl would be the single nominee of the opposition parties, with the exception of the PPP. The JUI-F chief will submit his nomination papers shortly as the joint candidate of the PML-N, Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA), Awami National Party, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and National Party, the spokesperson told DawnNewsTV.