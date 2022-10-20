What's new

Aitzaz Ahsan shrugs off report of joining PTI

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,627
20
27,121
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1666283504620.png

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan on Thursday shrugged off the news about joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing to media, Ahsan said, “The PPP is my party and Imran Khan is my old friend. It has been said that talks regarding making me a caretaker Prime Minister is going in PTI circles, while the uproar has been caused to oust me from the party.”

Terming the PPP as ‘his family’, Aitzaz Ahsan said, “There are no chances of me, leaving the party. The former president Pervez Musharraf issued me a message on May 2, 2007 for leaving the party to become the prime minister, but I was not prepared even then.”

Lashing out at Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Aitzaz said that in the field of politics he does not endorse the ‘foul’ language, he [Sanaullah] uses.

It merits mention here that PTI leaders including Farukkh Habib invited Aitzaz Ahsan to join the PTI, considering his repute.
dunyanews.tv

Aitzaz Ahsan shrugs off report of joining PTI
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 26, 2007
4,242
0
2,794
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I expected the same from Barrister Aitzaz. He had been member of only one party i.e. PPP throughout his life and he must not quit and keep raising his voice according to his conscious which may or may not be liked by Zardaris.
 

