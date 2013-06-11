What's new

Airspace violation: 2 Indian fighter planes enter Pakistan territory

SIALKOT: Two Indian fighter planes entered Pakistans airspace near Head Sulemanki border, Express News reported on Tuesday.
According to initial details, the fighter planes entered Pakistani territory at around 10:41am and stayed there for around two minutes.
The planes were reportedly five to seven miles inside Pakistan.
As soon as the violation occurred, the air traffic controller signaled the planes for a sign explaining the move. When no signal was sent back, the air traffic controller informed Pakistan Air Force (PAF).
While PAF was preparing to respond, the Indian planes had left.
Airspace violation: 2 Indian fighter planes enter Pakistan territory &#8211; The Express Tribune
 
Head SUlaimanki is near Okara, so the nearest airbases for ADA response would be Sargodha or Multan. Sargodha would probably be having the ADA duties for that sector.

2 minutes inside our territory considering that we can track Indian aircraft in Indian airspace as well...so for discussion's sake, let's consider we tracked those IAF aircraft for minutes. Isn't this a slow response by PAF then? Considering that the article doesn't mention that aircraft are scrambled?

What is the ADA response time in peace times like now? I'd guess 5 minutes?

Anyways, maybe just a loss of bearings by the IAF pilots.
 
Just on usual recce duty.

Now I am waiting to hear conspiracy theories and insider news... about how out of nowhere PAF jets locked Indian jets and escorted them to Indian airspace.
 
Indian Airforce violates Pakistani Airspace

ISLAMABAD : Indian Fighter Jets violated Pakistani airspace a little before 11 AM on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

Indian Fighter Jets violated Pakistani airispace on Tuesday at 10:41 AM, flying withing Pakistani territory for a little over a minute near Head Sulemanki, approximately 170 kilometers from Lahore.

Following the violation, Pakistan Fighters scrambled in response, following which the Indian Aircraft retreated back to Indian Airspace.

Indian Airforce violates Pakistani Airspace - thenews.com.pk
 
Windjammer said:
Last time Indian Army Helo violated Pakistan air space, the Indian pilots weren't even aware of their location, in any case, these violations sometimes happen due to technical faults where as other times they are deliberate to test the waters.

Pak planes violated Indian air space 23 times in 3 years: govt - Indian Express
This thread was supposed to be on IAF violation.

Can't control the itch can you... now since you have posted.

Indian violation on recce has more value as most assests are near the border especially the area in consideration.

Pakistani recce violation has little value as most Indian assets are deep inside Indian territor... PAF would have to fly atleast 200-300km inside to get something substantial during peace times.
 
DARKY said:
This thread was supposed to be on IAF violation.

Can't control the itch can you... now since you have posted.

Indian violation on recce has more value as most assests are near the border especially the area in consideration.

Pakistani recce violation has little value as most Indian assets are deep inside Indian territor... PAF would have to fly atleast 200-300km inside to get something substantial during peace times.
Well since you are splashing your brains, your post-10 idealy proves, how you intend to address the subject.... let me spoon feed you, the idea was these things happen from both sides, mostly to test the reaction time, there's nothing worthwhile where your aircraft violated, but didn't stay long enough to prove their worth.
 
