SIALKOT: Two Indian fighter planes entered Pakistans airspace near Head Sulemanki border, Express News reported on Tuesday.
According to initial details, the fighter planes entered Pakistani territory at around 10:41am and stayed there for around two minutes.
The planes were reportedly five to seven miles inside Pakistan.
As soon as the violation occurred, the air traffic controller signaled the planes for a sign explaining the move. When no signal was sent back, the air traffic controller informed Pakistan Air Force (PAF).
While PAF was preparing to respond, the Indian planes had left.
Airspace violation: 2 Indian fighter planes enter Pakistan territory – The Express Tribune
