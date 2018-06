Airshow pics - F-35, F-16, F/A-18, Blue Angels and much more.

I was at the Quonset, Rhode Island, National Guard air show this past weekend and took a lot of pics. I've been going to this show with some very good friends of mine for the past 18 years straight. The F-22 has been there several times but this year was the first time the F-35A was there and we got a pretty good look at it.I took a lot of pics so I can't post them all in one shot but rather in several posts over several days. But feel free to comment or post your own pics from other airshows or even use my pics if you like, you have my permission to do so.I'll start with the star of the show which was not the first act, but was mostly involved in a heritage flight with an F-16 block 50 and an all-metallic P-51 mustang that was just sparkling. There were 2 F-35s, one for Saturday's flight and the other for Sunday's flight. Couldn't get very close to those, obviously, but they were parked behind the 6 Blue Angles F-18s that were the very last act. @The SC @randomradio and all others I know.Click on the pics for full resolution.Good timing as the Avenger and an F4U-4 Corsair were flying their demo right at the same time I was taking these pics.The pilot flying the F-35 was Captain Andrew Olson who was deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE back in 2015 in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Flew 61 combat missions over Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan employing 69 precision guided munitions against ISIS target. 1,500 military flying hours including 481 combat hours in the F-15E Strike Eagle.The F-16 took off right after the F-35 and did a similar, low altitude take-off and sudden pitch up but in this case, this guy took a sharp left instead. Almost every time I've seen the F-16 fly at these shows, they've always had a very aggressive pilot who almost flew the aircraft as if he was really angry or something. Really interesting dynamic. This guy didn't disappoint, either.