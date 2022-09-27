What's new

Airshow China set to exhibit space station combination replica

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,891
-4
16,466
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
202209274dd0e784ec06494792f69f1953be9b3a_0236bd00-00c9-40b7-b33c-bbfb0845735d.jpg


Simulated image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on July 25, 2022 shows that Wentian lab module has successfully docked with the front port of Tianhe core module combination.(Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Airshow China 2022 will be held from Nov. 8 to 13 in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. A replica of the country's space station combination will be on display for the first time.

The upcoming 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, will showcase China's cutting-edge technology in the aerospace and national defense sectors, according to a press conference on Tuesday.

The domestically developed AG600 large amphibious aircraft and the Taihang turbofan engine series are slated to be on show.

The lineup also includes China's latest scientific achievements in the field of lunar, Martian and solar probes.

Over 740 domestic and overseas enterprises will participate in the exhibition, either on-site or online. More than 100 aircraft will be presented for outdoor display.

Airshow China set to exhibit space station combination replica

Airshow China set to exhibit space station combination replica-
english.news.cn
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

onebyone
China’s spacewalkers take 2 steps towards faster Tiangong space station construction
Replies
0
Views
136
onebyone
onebyone
Nan Yang
China’s space programme: Tianzhou 4 readies for mission to help build space station
Replies
2
Views
421
Daniel808
Daniel808
beijingwalker
China to launch new lab, robotic arm to under-construction space station in July
Replies
1
Views
662
BHAN85
BHAN85
beijingwalker
China leads globally in consumer electronics output, sales
Replies
0
Views
117
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Nan Yang
China eyes next-generation manned carrier rocket, spaceship
Replies
0
Views
328
Nan Yang
Nan Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom