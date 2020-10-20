What's new

Airline passenger arrested for hiding gold in rectum to avoid tax in India - Fox News

Airline passenger arrested for hiding gold in rectum to avoid tax in India
The man tried to smuggle in more than 2 pounds of gold by hiding it in his rectum
By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16
This seems like a painful way to avoid taxes.

A man was arrested at the Kannur Airport in Kerala, India, earlier this week after airport officials found over 2 pounds (972 grams) of flattened gold hidden in his rectum, according to recent reports.
Officials with the airport’s Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) removed the gold from where it was hidden, according to a tweet from the agency on Tuesday.
The man had flown into Kerala from Dubai on a GoAir flight, The National reported.


According to the news service, there’s an 18% tax on gold in India. The 972 grams of gold that the man tried to bring into the country is worth about $60,000, according to the New York Post.

However, that wasn’t the only smuggled gold on the flight from Dubai. According to another tweet, AIU officials also found just over 3 pounds (1,470 grams) of gold with another passenger.
Officials did not explain where the other smuggled gold was hidden.
According to The National, a third person was caught trying to bring gold into India illegally on Wednesday -- this time in their underwear.
That passenger -- who flew into Kozhikode, or Calicut, from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates -- was found with less than a pound of gold, the website reported.

Airline passenger arrested for hiding gold in rectum to avoid tax in India

A man was arrested earlier this week after flying into India with more than 2 pounds of gold hidden in his rectum.
should have bought a seat for his cow too & hid the Gold in her rectum instead. believe me no one would have dared to even touch the cow.
 
News article has funny comments going on, please check......few copied below....



MeOneGoodEye🏴‍☠️
16 October, 2020

An Indian who pôôps gold, I thought it would be a goose. Someone lied to me..


GeniusNV
16 October, 2020

He wasn't smuggling. His safe deposit box was full so he simply improvised storage.


SilentMajority913
16 October, 2020

His nickname was "Rainbow" and you have always been told there is gold at the END of the Rainbow.
