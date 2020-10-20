Airline passenger arrested for hiding gold in rectum to avoid tax in India - Fox News

undercover JIX
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 6, 2008
- 7,063
- -1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Airline passenger arrested for hiding gold in rectum to avoid tax in India
The man tried to smuggle in more than 2 pounds of gold by hiding it in his rectum
By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16
This seems like a painful way to avoid taxes.
A man was arrested at the Kannur Airport in Kerala, India, earlier this week after airport officials found over 2 pounds (972 grams) of flattened gold hidden in his rectum, according to recent reports.
Officials with the airport’s Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) removed the gold from where it was hidden, according to a tweet from the agency on Tuesday.
The man had flown into Kerala from Dubai on a GoAir flight, The National reported.
According to the news service, there’s an 18% tax on gold in India. The 972 grams of gold that the man tried to bring into the country is worth about $60,000, according to the New York Post.
However, that wasn’t the only smuggled gold on the flight from Dubai. According to another tweet, AIU officials also found just over 3 pounds (1,470 grams) of gold with another passenger.
Officials did not explain where the other smuggled gold was hidden.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
According to The National, a third person was caught trying to bring gold into India illegally on Wednesday -- this time in their underwear.
A man who flew into India from Dubai this week tried to smuggle more than 2 pounds of gold into the country by hiding it in his rectum. (iStock)
That passenger -- who flew into Kozhikode, or Calicut, from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates -- was found with less than a pound of gold, the website reported.
The man tried to smuggle in more than 2 pounds of gold by hiding it in his rectum
By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16
This seems like a painful way to avoid taxes.
A man was arrested at the Kannur Airport in Kerala, India, earlier this week after airport officials found over 2 pounds (972 grams) of flattened gold hidden in his rectum, according to recent reports.
Officials with the airport’s Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) removed the gold from where it was hidden, according to a tweet from the agency on Tuesday.
The man had flown into Kerala from Dubai on a GoAir flight, The National reported.
According to the news service, there’s an 18% tax on gold in India. The 972 grams of gold that the man tried to bring into the country is worth about $60,000, according to the New York Post.
However, that wasn’t the only smuggled gold on the flight from Dubai. According to another tweet, AIU officials also found just over 3 pounds (1,470 grams) of gold with another passenger.
Officials did not explain where the other smuggled gold was hidden.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
According to The National, a third person was caught trying to bring gold into India illegally on Wednesday -- this time in their underwear.
A man who flew into India from Dubai this week tried to smuggle more than 2 pounds of gold into the country by hiding it in his rectum. (iStock)
That passenger -- who flew into Kozhikode, or Calicut, from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates -- was found with less than a pound of gold, the website reported.
Airline passenger arrested for hiding gold in rectum to avoid tax in India
A man was arrested earlier this week after flying into India with more than 2 pounds of gold hidden in his rectum.
www.foxnews.com