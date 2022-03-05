Airlifters As Motherships For Drones?

Madni Bappa
FULL MEMBER
- Mar 2, 2022
- 180
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
As wingman and unmanned fighter jets become a reality in the future.
What do you think serves better? An airlifter like C17 or Y20 deploying these drones
Or a naval LHD or mini carrier??
I saw this when I played Ace Combat recently.
I mean Turkey is already going to try something similar with Bayraktar drones.
What do you think serves better? An airlifter like C17 or Y20 deploying these drones
Or a naval LHD or mini carrier??
I saw this when I played Ace Combat recently.
I mean Turkey is already going to try something similar with Bayraktar drones.