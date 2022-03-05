What's new

Airlifters As Motherships For Drones?

Madni Bappa

Mar 2, 2022
As wingman and unmanned fighter jets become a reality in the future.

What do you think serves better? An airlifter like C17 or Y20 deploying these drones

Or a naval LHD or mini carrier??

I saw this when I played Ace Combat recently.

I mean Turkey is already going to try something similar with Bayraktar drones.
 

