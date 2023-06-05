What's new

Aircraft crash in Virginia

Battlion25

Battlion25

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
2,853
-5
2,485
Country
Pakistan
Location
Malaysia
dbc said:
small Cessna, pilot was unconscious according to the F-16 pilot that made the intercept but allowed the aircraft to crash on it own.
Click to expand...

The owner of the small Cessna claims that his Daughter, grandchild and her nanny were on board and he sounded pretty pissed and hurt. There will be court cases filed against the US airforce in few days just watch this space
 
DabbuSardar

DabbuSardar

FULL MEMBER
Jul 28, 2022
625
-5
370
Country
India
Location
United States
LeGenD said:
Breaking News: An aircraft has crashed in Washington DC.
Click to expand...
It overflew dc restricted airspace and crashed way out in SW Virginia.
Private plane and pilot probably lost consciousness due to lack of oxygen and was non responsive .

we all heard those loud sonic booms as the national guard f16s went supersonic chasing it.
Was fun till the crash
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Salza
3 Villagers Dead As MiG-21 Jet Crashes Into Rajasthan Home, Pilot Ejects
2 3
Replies
38
Views
1K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
Maarkhoor
India jet crashed, killed 2 civilians on ground.
Replies
12
Views
377
El Sidd
El Sidd
Maarkhoor
Indian Air Force Surya Kiran Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Karnataka, Pilots Safe
Replies
0
Views
119
Maarkhoor
Maarkhoor
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Indian Air Force Grounds Entire MiG-21 Fighter Fleet Following Crash In Rajasthan
Replies
7
Views
581
Fish
Fish
NooriNuth
Anothet mass murder in USA
Replies
11
Views
343
villageidiot
villageidiot

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom