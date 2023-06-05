Aircraft crash in Virginia

wait what? I am out of the loop. Fill me in
small Cessna, pilot was unconscious according to the F-16 pilot that made the intercept but allowed the aircraft to crash on it own.
The owner of the small Cessna claims that his Daughter, grandchild and her nanny were on board and he sounded pretty pissed and hurt. There will be court cases filed against the US airforce in few days just watch this space
For doing what? Not shooting it down?
It overflew dc restricted airspace and crashed way out in SW Virginia.