What's new

Aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya is back on high seas

Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
4,267
-39
2,938
Country
India
Location
India

Aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya is back on high seas​

India News
Published on Feb 19, 2023 08:42 AM IST

After a major refit of 15 months, India's first aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya is expected to move to outer anchorage of Karwar naval base and resume sea trials next month.​


India’s first aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya is expected to come out of a 15-month major refit at Karwar Naval Base and start sailing next week, followed by extensive sea trials in March.

The 45,000-ton aircraft carrier will be handed over to the Indian Navy by March 31 and the MiG-29K fighter operations will start in April 2023. The ship was sent for a major overhaul in Karwar in December 2021.

www.hindustantimes.com

Aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya is back on high seas

After a major refit of 15 months, India's first aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya is expected to move to outer anchorage of Karwar naval base and resume sea trials next month.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
 
D

datafreak

BANNED
Jul 4, 2022
444
0
402
Country
India
Location
India
Good. The lady has been serving for almost a decade in our service now and I guess this midlife refit means all sections of it from engines, hydraulics and arrester components, power plants etc. must have been taken apart and cleaned and fixed and put back together, girl is almost as good as new for several more years.
 
Deino

Deino

INT'L MOD
Nov 9, 2014
12,174
21
22,377
Country
Germany
Location
Germany
Simply a cool image

1398139-3008a918897b133739b0ce97d11c6f10.jpg


via
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1646074979614883841
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

PanzerKiel
Incident of fire reported onboard INS Vikramaditya
Replies
12
Views
986
johncliu88
J
GiantPanda
  • Article
Indian Navy pilots haven’t landed on an aircraft carrier in 2 yrs & won’t anytime soon
Replies
0
Views
729
GiantPanda
GiantPanda
W
Rafale Marine to operate from INS Vikrant (R11):- La Tribune
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
walterbibikow
W
Vanguard One
Fire Onboard Aircraft Carrier INS Vikramaditya, No Casualties Reported
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
migflug
migflug
GamoAccu
INS Vikrant: Why India’s aircraft carrier is no match for China
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
DF41
DF41

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom