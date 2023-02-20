Aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya is back on high seas​

Raj-Hindustani
Aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya is back on high seasIndia News
Published on Feb 19, 2023 08:42 AM IST
After a major refit of 15 months, India's first aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya is expected to move to outer anchorage of Karwar naval base and resume sea trials next month.
India’s first aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya is expected to come out of a 15-month major refit at Karwar Naval Base and start sailing next week, followed by extensive sea trials in March.
The 45,000-ton aircraft carrier will be handed over to the Indian Navy by March 31 and the MiG-29K fighter operations will start in April 2023. The ship was sent for a major overhaul in Karwar in December 2021.
