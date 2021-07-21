Airbus Tianjin plant delivers first A350 jumbo plane

in TianjinPublished: Jul 21, 2021 11:42 AMAirbus (Tianjin) widebody completion and delivery center A350 project inauguration and first aircraft delivery ceremony held in North China's Tianjin on Wednesday Photo: Tu Lei/GTThe first A350 delivered by Airbus (Tianjin) widebody completion and delivery center to China Eastern Airlines on Wednesday Photo: Tu Lei/GTAirbus has delivered the first A350 from its widebody completion and delivery center in Tianjin (C&DC), north China, taking additional steps in the expansion of its global footprint and long-term strategic partnership with China.The A350-900 aircraft was delivered to China Eastern Airlines, the largest Airbus operator in Asia and second largest in the world. At the end of June 2021, China Eastern Airlines operated an Airbus fleet of 413 aircraft, including 349 A320 aircraft, 55 A330 aircraft and nine A350 aircraft.China has become a global and long-term promising market for Airbus. How to better get close to the customers and provide customers with localized solutions is what the plane maker ought to do, Xu added.Located at the same site as the Airbus Tianjin A320 Family Final Assembly Line and the Airbus Tianjin Delivery Center, the widebody C&DC covers the aircraft completion activities, including cabin installation, aircraft painting and production test flights, as well as customer flight acceptance and aircraft delivery."The facility is target for the customers in China, but we will also respect overseas customers should they wish to purchase A350s assembled in China", Xu said, adding that they will not rule out the possibilities to increase the production rate for A350 in Tianjin.At the end of June 2021, the A350 Family had received 915 orders from 49 customers worldwide. Currently, there are 45 A350 aircraft having delivered to Chinese customers, according for 10 percent of those delivered in total.Currently, there are 45A350 having been operation in Chinese carriers, including China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Air China.The center was brought online in September 2017 with its capability on A330s. Then, during the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to China in 2019, a Memorandum of Understanding on the Further Development of Industrial Cooperation was signed in Beijing, announcing the C&DC would extend its capability to A350 aircraft.China is an integral part of the global aviation industrial ecosystem, and also an important part of the Airbus global supply chain.European airplane manufacturer Airbus received the 100th mid-fuselage for its A220 aircraft from a key supplier in Northeast China's Liaoning Province on July 9. And, Airbus said in June that the A320 fuselage project undertaken by Xi'an Aircraft International (Tianjin) Corp has commenced operations in North China's Tianjin.As long as the quality and cost are competitive, our cooperation with Chinese suppliers will continue, Xu said.There are about 200 suppliers in China supporting production for almost all of Airbus' commercial aircraft program and covering all life cycles of the aircraft. Airbus' annual industrial spending on the commercial aircraft business in China reached about $1 billion in 2020, an increase of almost 60 percent compared with 2016 levels, according to Airbus.China's aviation market has witnessed a speedy recovery from the pandemic. Transport on domestic routes has returned to its pre-pandemic level, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said on July 9.The operation of the civil aviation industry in the first half of the year improved steadily, and the overall recovery was in line with expectations, said Zhang Qing of the CAAC.